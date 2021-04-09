Garda recovering in hospital after being dragged 100 feet by a car

Olivia Kelleher

A garda on patrol in Skibbereen in West Cork is in hospital after she was hit by a car when a motorist suspected of dealing drugs fled the scene.

The incident occurred at around 7.30pm yesterday) when gardai from the West Cork Division were on active patrol in the Skibbereen area.

They witnessed a suspected drug transaction between a man in a car and a pedestrian.

As gardaí attempted to speak to the driver of the car, the car drove off and struck the officer.

She was then taken to Cork University Hospital where she currently remains. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

A search of a nearby property was carried out where gardaí seized €5,500 of suspected cannabis herb and over €3,000 in cash.

A man in his twenties was arrested at the scene. He is currently detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Further searches were conducted in the Skibbereen area by the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit, Southern Region Dog unit and gardaí from Bandon and Skibbereen.

As part of the searches gardaí seized €600 of suspected cannabis herb, €300 in cash and a car.

A man in his thirties was subsequently arrested. He is being held at Bandon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

All the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.