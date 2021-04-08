Masters: Lowry one shot off lead, tough start for McIlroy

Masters: Lowry one shot off lead, tough start for McIlroy
Thu, 08 Apr, 2021 - 21:57

James Cox

Shane Lowry is just a shot off the lead on the opening day of The Masters.

The 2019 Open Champion has made the turn in 2-under par.

Things have been far more disappointing for Rory McIlroy, who ended the day 4-over par after shooting a 76.

Hideki Matsuyama and Brian Harman are the clubhouse leaders at Augusta, after both shot 3-under par opening rounds of 69.

McIlroy inadvertently hit his father Gerry with a wayward shot as he battled tough conditions on day one of the 85th Masters.

McIlroy was already two over par when he pushed his approach to the seventh hole to the right of the green, where it bounced and caught his father on the back of the leg.

The former world number one had at least shouted the traditional warning of “Fore” and Gerry was able to see the funny side, joking with reporters: “I should ask for an autographed glove.”

More in this section

Dublin and Kildare set up Leinster Minor Football showdown Dublin and Kildare set up Leinster Minor Football showdown
Valencia to appeal against ‘unfair’ sanctions following racist abuse of Vinicius Valencia to appeal against ‘unfair’ sanctions following racist abuse of Vinicius
Football rumours: Manchester United lose patience with Anthony Martial Football rumours: Manchester United lose patience with Anthony Martial
Masters: Lowry one shot off lead, tough start for McIlroy

Valencia coach vows to fight ‘smears’ against club after Vinicius racist abuse

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd