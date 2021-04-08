Ireland Women's team lose 1-0 to Denmark

Digital Desk Staff

Vera Pauw’s Republic of Ireland side have started the year with a defeat as they fell to a 1-0 friendly loss to Denmark at Tallaght Stadium.

Nicoline Sorensen scored the only goal of the game on 19 minutes.

Ireland upped their performance in the second-half with Katie McCabe hitting the crossbar with a powerful strike.

Denmark also had chances but Pauw's side can take plenty of positives ahead of the clash against Belgium on Sunday.

Sunday's game takes place in Brussels.

The friendly games are designed to prepare for the 2023 World Cup qualifiers which start in September.

Ireland - G Molone; N Fahey, L Quinn, D Caldwell; K Kennan (A O’Gorman 72), M Connolly (E Molloy 62), K McCabe; D O’Sullivan, J Finn; H Payne (E Whelan HT), A Barrett (R Jarrett 62) .

Denmark – L Christensen; R Sevecke, S Boye, K Veje; N Sorensen, S Troelsgaard (L Gevitz 72), S Junge (E Snerie HT), S Svava (F Thogersen 62); S Bruun (O Holdt 72), P Harder, N Naim (S Larsen 80).