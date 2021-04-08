Rory McIlroy hits dad Gerry with wayward shot at Masters

The incident occurred when McIlroy pushed his approach to the seventh hole to the right of the green.
Rory McIlroy hits dad Gerry with wayward shot at Masters
Thu, 08 Apr, 2021 - 19:36

By Phil Casey, PA Golf Correspondent

Rory McIlroy inadvertently hit his father Gerry with a wayward shot as he battled tough conditions on day one of the 85th Masters.

McIlroy was already two over par when he pushed his approach to the seventh hole to the right of the green, where it bounced and caught his father on the back of the leg.

The former world number one had at least shouted the traditional warning of “Fore” and Gerry was able to see the funny side, joking with reporters: “I should ask for an autographed glove.”

McIlroy was unable to save par on the seventh and, after carding his first birdie of the day on the par-five eighth, three-putted the next to reach the turn in three over par.

The 31-year-old needs to win the Masters to complete a career grand slam but has struggled for form recently and has started consulting coach Pete Cowen on a formal basis.

McIlroy’s last major title came in the 2014 US PGA Championship and he is without a win of any description since November 2019.

More in this section

Valencia to appeal against ‘unfair’ sanctions following racist abuse of Vinicius Valencia to appeal against ‘unfair’ sanctions following racist abuse of Vinicius
Football rumours: Manchester United lose patience with Anthony Martial Football rumours: Manchester United lose patience with Anthony Martial
Real Madrid file hate crime complaint after Vinicius targeted by racist abuse Real Madrid file hate crime complaint after Vinicius targeted by racist abuse
Rory McIlroy hits dad Gerry with wayward shot at Masters

Valencia coach vows to fight ‘smears’ against club after Vinicius racist abuse

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd