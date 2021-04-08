TV and film stars should include nudity rider in their contracts, says Time’s Up

By Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Television and film stars should include a “nudity rider” in their contract setting out their boundaries for sex scenes, according to new rules drawn up by Time’s Up.

The gender equality group, launched by Hollywood celebrities to protest against sexual misconduct in the industry, has set out a package of guidelines aimed at protecting performers.

They are backed by British actresses including Naomie Harris and Ruth Wilson, alongside industry groups such as the BFI, Bafta and Bectu.

Dame Heather Rabbatts, chairwoman of Time’s Up UK, said: “The entertainment industry is not a typical workplace so figuring out your rights and options around workplace harassment, discrimination, and misconduct can be confusing.

“We have developed these resources together with our sisters in the US, for people in the entertainment industry who find themselves in situations that are at best awkward, or at worst, dangerous.”

According to the guidelines, contracts should detail which specific acts performers consent to, including open-mouth kissing, full rear nudity and whether they are willing to wear a swimsuit or other revealing outfits on screen.

Performers should make clear what body parts they consent to show or have touched in a scene, and what parts of other actors’ bodies they are willing to touch.

Time’s Up also proposes restrictions on the use of body doubles, both real and virtual, in sex scenes.

Performers should be able to have a say and, if necessary veto, their body double. Showrunners should also avoid using digital body doubles, created using CGI, without consent.

“No computer-generated imagery, prosthetics, or digitising of your image or body with respect to the nude and simulated sex scenes may be conducted without your written consent ,” the rules states.

Harris said: “I absolutely welcome these guides, which have been created by my sisters at Time’s Up. They demonstrate that no matter your situation, you have options. These guides help arm people with the resources and information needed to determine the best path forward.”

Wilson said: “Our industry is a truly wonderful one but one that has existed without necessary safeguards. These Time’s Up safety guides offer a detailed, step by step set of tools and advice for all those in the industry.

“Whatever the experience, whether negotiating a sex scene for the first time or witnessing abusive behaviour on set, these guidelines are there as an essential resource.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe at work, and these offer a huge step towards that becoming a reality.”