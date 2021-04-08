TG4 to honour President Michael D. Higgins on his 80th birthday

Kenneth Fox

TG4 will honour the President of Ireland, Michael D.Higgins on his 80th birthday with a mix of music, poetry and dancing.

Some of the guests include Van Morrisom, Tullamore raised singer Tolü Makay, musical duo Iarla Ó Lionáird and Steve Cooney and TG4 Gradam Ceoil Musician of the Year, Laoise Kelly to name a few.

TG4 said “Sparks fly when former De Dannan stablemates Frankie Gavin & Mairtín O’Connor team up, in Galway Town Hall Theatre, to tear asunder some sparkling reels and invoke the sound of the city of the tribes!

“The next generation of Irish talent are represented by two of the finest singers on this Island who come together for a vocal duet from the Claddagh in Galway on ‘Óró mo Bhaidín.’

"Sibéal Ní Chasaide first rose to prominence as a 16-year-old when she performed 'Mise Éire,' as part of the 1916 Centenary commemorations. Séamus Ó Flatharta received great attention with his sister Caoimhe for their unique take on a Sean-nós song ‘Eleanór na Rún’ on TG4’s Fleadh 2020.

“The clip went viral and has been watched over 300k times with Séamus counting Imelda May amongst others as a fan.”

Other acts include four time all Ireland champion melodeon player Emma Corbett who collaborates with one of Ireland’s most electric dancers Sibéal Davitt, for a specially commissioned performance of Sean nós dance fused with passion and movement of the very highest calibre.

TG4 said President Michael D. Higgins has always championed those on the fringes of society and within traditional Irish music, there is an appreciation of Traveller culture because so many admired musicians and singers have come from that tradition.

They said “Paddy Keenan of Bothy Band fame joins with Gradam Ceoil TG4 Singer of the Year 2019 Thomas McCarthy will perform a spine-tingling rendition of ‘Donal Kenny’ in what is a display of the very finest of Irish traditional song and Uilleann Piping.

The show will also feature a selection of A list commentators such as former president of Ireland Mary Robinson, Director General of TG4 Alan Esslemont, Druid Theatre Director Garry Hynes, Playwright and Director Darach Mac Con Iomaire and former Vice-President at NUI, Galway Gearóid Ó Tuathaigh.

TG4 said the programme will reflect President Michael D. Higgins’ love of music, dance, poetry, language, song, theatre and protest and his support for the marginalized in society.

It will also reflect his support of the values of active citizenship and a caring community, his deep commitment to equality and to human rights, civil rights, LGBT+ rights, Traveller’s rights, language rights and his part of the struggle for gender equality from the 1970s to today.

They said the programme will be broadcast on President Higgins' birthday, April 18th at 9:30pm.