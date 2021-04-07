Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood honoured with Freedom of the City of London

The musician follows in the footsteps of other high-profile figures in receiving the accolade.
Wed, 07 Apr, 2021 - 20:59

By Kerri-Ann Roper, PA Entertainment Editor

The Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood said he is “humbled and honoured” as it was announced he has been awarded the Freedom of the City of London.

The musician, 73, shared his thanks with a hand-written note posted on Instagram.

He said: “My Lord Mayor, Lord Chamberlain, Ladies and Gentlemen, I am humbled and honoured to receive the Freedom of the City of London. As a child, I saw the city from the canals and over the years I’ve seen it from many different perspectives.

“Despite my career in music and art taking me all over the world, I am never happier than when coming home to this great city where I was born.

“It is a lovely surprise to be recognised with this award and it has made me, Sally, and my twin girls Alice and Gracie very proud. I very much hope to come and meet you in person at the Guildhall when circumstances allow.”

The honour of Freedom of the City of London is believed to have first started in 1237 and celebrates significant achievement or contribution to public life.

Modern-day recipients include Dame Judi Dench, Sir Ian McKellen, Annie Lennox and Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

Musician and artist Wood married theatre director Sally Humphreys in 2012, and the couple welcomed twins Alice and Gracie in May 2016.

