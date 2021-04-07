Five deaths and 423 cases of Covid-19

Kenneth Fox

A further five deaths and an additional 423 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) this evening.

They said four of these deaths occurred in April, and one in February.

There has now been a total of 4,732 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. There has also been total of 239,325 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

It comes as the Government said people travelling from some European Union countries may soon need to isolate in Ireland’s mandatory quarantine hotels.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said that more EU countries are to be added to the quarantine list.

France, Italy and Germany could be included, with Mr Ryan saying the Government has been responding to the public’s concerns over the high rates of infections in those countries.

“Additional countries will be added – for some people that presents a real burden but it’s a burden I think we’ll have to bear because we want to err on the side of caution,” Mr Ryan said.

Nphet said of the cases notified today: 219 are men and 201 are women, 73 per cent are under 45 years of age and the median age is 30 years old.

Regarding the location of tonight's cases there are 199 in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 23 in Meath, 20 in Galway, 18 in Westmeath and the remaining 122 spread across 19 other counties.

They also said as of 8am today, 232 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised and 56 are in ICU. There were 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 4th 2021, 936,087 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. There are 663,411 people who have received their first dose and 272,676 people have received their second dose.