Demi Lovato: I’ve never really been one of those paparazzi tabloid magnets

By Kerri-Ann Roper, PA Entertainment Editor

American pop star Demi Lovato has said she has never been a “paparazzi tabloid magnet” because she does not chase that level of fame.

The singer, 28, was speaking following the release of her new album titled Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Starting Over.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on his Apple Music 1 radio show as part of his At Home With series, she said: “Look, I think the thing about celebrities is once you’re famous, people always know your face, unless you get older and it changes and you’ve dipped out of the spotlight and then you can really be incognito.

“But for the most part, if you have been in the public eye, you can’t really get away from that unless you change your face and I’m not doing that.

“So I just, I don’t go to places other than Nobu, because that’s the only restaurant that’s really nice outdoors during Covid.

“Other than that restaurant, there’s no place that I go that has paparazzi.

“I’ve never really been one of those paparazzi tabloid magnets, because well, one, I’ve never had that Britney Spears level of fame. And two, I also just don’t chase it and don’t look for it.

“I think some people who maybe don’t have that level of fame, but have all that paparazzi, it’s kind of obvious.”

The former Disney Channel star suffered a near-fatal overdose in 2018. She had been sober for six years when she almost died after taking heroin.

She suffered a heart attack, three strokes and brain damage, which means she can no longer drive.

The singer revisited her near-death experience in a recent documentary series, as well as recreating it in the music video for her latest single Dancing With The Devil.