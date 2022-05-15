Mercedes CLA 250 Coupé: relatively economic motoring and better than expected

There was a time not so long ago when it seems like the whole PHEV concept was dead in the water. The plug-in hybrid electric vehicle concept had initially been marketed by the car companies as a stepping-stone towards electrification for people who were chilled by the prospect.

It was also endorsed – across Europe – by governments anxious to punch their green credibility ticket and thus endowed by all sorts of tax benefits which made this a genuine gateway to fully electric cars which, we have been promised, will save the earth from the depths of internal combustion engine depravity.

That PHEVs were largely adopted by people who loved the tax benefits and never once considered utilising the provenance of these cars’ electric abilities (although, in fairness, most of them only ever stretch to any more than about 50 km of electric-only motoring), hence lugging around all that expensive battery stuff around for zero gain rather than zero-emissions.

These cars were also highly popular with fleet managers who were able to eke out substantial tax benefits and also company car drivers who were able to screw a decent benefit-in-kind tax package for themselves. The problem was that PHEVs when put into high mileage scenarios like those typically put up by fleet owners or paint salesmen, they did not utilise their electric-only benefits at all.

That being the case, some governments (ours included) decided that PHEVs should no longer enjoy a tax-friendly status and cut all benefits from owning one. We initially thought this would kill the concept stone dead in the water, but there have been recent signs that all is not lost.

As we pointed out in our recent review of the PHEV Lexus NX, there are some cars which actually have a useable all-electric range (the NX being one of them, with a working range of 75 km) and that simple fact breathes life into the genre. As most have a range of less than 50 electric kilometres, they don’t cut the mustard, but those which can manage more than that do – simple.

That might seem a thin line, but it is a very important one as it expresses the difference between electric useability and not. It might seem obvious that under 50 km is not a lot of driving and that 75 km is not a lot more, but in terms of the urban environment, where most of these things are supposed to be electric-only, the gap is a big one.

In the case of this week’s tester, the Mercedes CLA 250e Coupe, the claimed range is 71km, so it is under our ideal limit, but because it is so efficient when the engine is running alongside a fully charged battery set-up – we clocked a consumption level of 4.1 l/100 km when running thusly, which is over 68 mpg).

The MBUX connectivity and infotainment systems are classy and easy to use and the dual-screen layout is among the best in the business.

But when running without any charge to the 10.6 kWh battery and the 75-kW electric motor (which adds fifty-eight bhp to the overall power output of 216 bhp), it managed to balance the books rather more than expected. Running in this fashion we recorded a consumption rate of 6.1 l/100 km – and that’s a rate of 46.6 mpg, which isn’t bad at all.

So what we have here then is something which will suit the determined non-charger and well as the resolutely charged driver. Of course, when you factor in the claimed consumption rate of between 1.3 and 1.5 l/100km (an outstanding 188 to 217 mpg), the real results look pretty poor, but then the real results come from the real world.

The CLA 250e Coupe is a mere part of a bigger picture of A-Class machines from Mercedes and, as a coupe, it might seem to be a very small part. However, as a four-door coupe (a la the much-revered CLS) it is actually quite a practical thing.

We have outlined some of the performance figures, but more of them indicate an outstanding machine. Although equipped with a seemingly diminutive engine, this thing will accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 6.8 seconds and, thanks to that 216 bhp and 400 Nm of torque, also has a top speed of 240 km/h.

This is not exactly sportscar territory, but it is damned good, especially when you factor in the consumption levels and the fact you have an eight-speed dual-clutch auto and front-wheel drive.

From a driver and passenger point of the view, this A-Class is very good on several fronts. The MBUX connectivity and infotainment systems are classy and easy to use and the dual-screen layout is among the best in the business. That it can be used as a touchscreen as well as via the central console controls is excellent.

As with most such coupe-styled saloons, space in the rear quarters is a little cramped, especially for the leggy among you. Headroom, however, is not bad and certainly not as bad as the roofline would suggest. All told, though this is really a four-seater and three adults in the back is a bit of a no-no.

The boot space has been compromised by the facilitation of the battery/electric motor, so forget the golf clubs, unless you’re travelling solo. The interior décor is very polished and very Mercedes and that in itself will appease many.

In terms of the driving experience, potential owners will have to factor in the extra 300 kgs you’re lugging around with all the added electric carry-on you’ve bought into here, but while the end result is not hugely satisfying, it’s not that bad either. You will experience a touch of understeer here and there.

This is not what might be said to be a ‘fun’ car to drive as its inherent characteristics don’t allow it to be such, but it is not bad either and I found it to be eminently liveable-with. Handling is little more than OK for a car this size and the ride quality is just alright too. Oddly, given its inclination for electric-only urban motoring, it is a much better proposition on the open road from a driver’s perspective.

All told though, this was a pretty enjoyable car to drive and not one we really expected to be. It has a fair deal of punch, although lacking a little in the handling department. Truly, we expected the CLA Coupe PHEV to be a dull and uninviting thing with little practical value in terms of its electric pay-off.

The design and the interior meant that it was far from unattractive and its electric chops gave it that little extra, which is terms of PHEVs, is essential if you’re to make it work as it was intended to be worked.

Some might describe it as borderline useful, but it is far from being as useless as many of these vehicles and therefore it gets a tentative thumbs-up from this quarter. It might not have any taxation benefits anymore, but if you drive it to extract the maximum from it, you will be richly rewarded on the economic front.

And, even if you don’t, you can still pretend to be greener than you really are and still enjoy relatively economic motoring.