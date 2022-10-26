Fines for 16 road offences to double from midnight: Here's what you need to know

Fines relating to 16 road safety offences, including speeding and mobile phone use, are to double from Thursday.

Speeding fines will jump from €80 to €160 from midnight and mobile phone use fines will go from €60 to €120. Fines for non-wearing of seatbelts and failing to ensure a child is properly restrained will also increase to €120.

This is the first time the fines have been increased since they came into effect some 20 years ago.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton also announced three new fines will come into force in the new year.

These include the misuse of a disabled parking permit (€200), illegally parking in an electric charging bay (€80) and breaching a HGV ban and entering a specified public road without a valid permit (€200).

The announcements were made at the RSA’s annual conference on Wednesday, and aim to tackle speeding after 123 people have been killed on Irish roads this year — an increase of 12 fatalities from this time last year.

It was also announced the fine for a learner driver driving a vehicle unaccompanied by a qualified person will increase from €80 to €160.

Meanwhile, the fine for novice and learner drivers not displaying ‘L’ or ‘N’ plates, or tabards in the case of motorcyclists, will double to €120.

Other fine increases include those relating to failing to stop a vehicle for a school warden (€160) and failing to stop a bicycle for a school warden stop sign (€80).

Fines relating to non-compliance with appropriate car seats for children aged over and under three have also doubled.

Ms Naughton said: “Increasing fines for road offences will act as a stronger deterrent to those who choose to break our lifesaving rules of the road.”

Wednesday’s conference will also hear of the benefits of implementing a 30km/h speed limit on urban streets, something the minister described as “essential if we are to make our cities, towns and villages safe for communities”.

She added “it also has a role to play in tackling climate change and encouraging modal shift to more sustainable transport options.”