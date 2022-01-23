A US import, but not as vast as the Midwest

Gibson County in the southernmost tip of the American mid-west state of Indiana does not immediately seem like a place from where a car that could conquer western Europe will emanate, but it could well be.

Gibson County, or more pertinently Union Township, is the home to TMMI – that’s Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana, to you and me – which employs some 7,000 people and creates revenue of over $2 billion annually.

It was established in 1996 and the current president of the facility is a lady called Leah Curry and she oversees the production of three Toyota models – the Sequoia, the Sienna and the Highlander, both in hybrid and petrol variants.

Now, for us Paddies, the Sequoia and the Sienna are something completely foreign, if you’ll pardon the obvious pun. The former is a full-size SUV based on Toyota’s Tundra pick-up; the latter is what the Americans call a minivan, but would be better recognised in this part of the world as an MPV. The Sienna is also a modern equivalent of the Previa, which was once sold here by Toyota and was much loved in many quarters.

It is a sign of the global nature of Toyota’s business that we’ve never heard of these cars. And, chances are, we’d never have heard of the Highlander either unless Toyota Europe had decided it needed a full-size seven-seater SUV to complement its’ line-up in this part of the world.

But, where in the world could it source such a car? Well, Gibson County, of course.

However, big cars made for the American market don’t often cross the Atlantic with any great degree of success. Distained in Europe because of their humungous size, prehistoric handling, generally crap build quality and gas-guzzling engines, American cars don’t generally register here apart from ex-pats and wacky enthusiasts.

So why are they sending the Highlander to us? Well, even though it is a genuine seven-seater and pretty large in size, this car is not your archetypically vast American export and, when fitted with one of Toyota’s ubiquitous hybrid engines, it actually fits neatly into the company’s European gameplan.

The company has had to recalibrate several things to make the Highlander acceptable to European tastes and this has meant changes to the suspension, a revised 2.5 litre engine and a whole host of tech and comfort features.

Technically the Highlander slots into the Toyota model line-up between the RAV4 and the Land Cruiser and while the Platinum spec. version we tested is a 4WD beast, the car is a soft-roader with off-road functionality. That means the target audience is largely of the family kind, albeit families with a slightly adventurous mien.

That puts it into direct competition with some stiff competition, not least the Skoda Kodiaq, the SEAT Tarraco, or the Kia Sorento; hell, the Platinum version can even go head-to-head with such premium contenders as the Land Rover Discovery or the Volvo XC90. And when you compare it with many of these cars, you see what Toyota’s gameplan is here.

The canny Japanese know all too well that the SUV concept is conquering the world in popularity terms and to that end they are currently making a raft of them.

You’ve got the new Yaris Cross at the bottom end, followed by the CH-R, the RAV4 and the Land Cruiser. They’re also planning to land a new electric SUV shortly. And now you’ve got the Highlander as well.

With this car it might have been the case where the company’s European office called their superiors in Toyota City to inquire if there was anything in the expanded global production line-up which could be fettled to accommodate their punters specifically and, after a brief moment of reflection got the following response: “Yep. We’ve got just what you need. Let me just call the guys in Gibson County.”

However the decision came about, it was a good one because this is a car that will go down well with anyone in need of a seven-seater that might nearly be able to go anywhere, is vastly practical, has a touch of luxury about it and also enjoys the benefit of painless ownership, which is a nailed-on Toyota given.

The interior décor leans towards the premium end of the market.

So, what’s it like?

Well, regular readers will know of the general distain in these quarters when it comes to hybrid technology, but in this case we’re nearly ready to make an exception. The 2.5 litre normally aspirated engine comes with the added benefit of a 134 kW electric motor feeding the front axle and another 40 kW motor at the rear.

And, despite the fact this set-up is allied to an automatic CVT gearbox (something else, historically, we’ve not had much time for) the combination make for a driving proposition which, while not exactly likely to excite you to death, is actually very pleasing to drive in almost any circumstance.

With a maximum system output of 248 bhp, there’s plenty of grunt there to shift what is, after all, a considerable lump of metal. The 8.3 second 0-100 km/h time and the 180 km/h top speed confirm this is a family-oriented car, but it is far from being a leaden performer.

The shift between petrol and electric motoring is seamless and hard to spot; fast cruising is carried out in near silence. The only real pain here is that when you ask for a sudden burst of acceleration the revs will hit the roof and stay there. Judicious application of the right boot is therefore not only advised, but essential.

That said, the Highlander is still capable of near-diesel levels of consumption and you should see an average rate of 6.7 l/100 km (41.2 mpg) being returned unless you’re acting the ape altogether.

Driving characteristics focus on the comfort end of the scale and therefore the ride is pliant enough to cope with the worst the Irish road network can offer and the handling is as sharp as anything offered in a vehicle this size.

The interior décor leans towards the premium end of the market and most of the surfaces are pleasingly tactile, while there is leather upholstery and the front seats are ventilated and heated, while the middle row are also heated.

A panoramic roof adds to the general airiness on offer here and those in the front two rows of seats have bags of room. Adults in the third row, however, will only last short distances as the room back there is tight. However, a sliding second row of seats does help in this regard. Boot space with all three rows of seats utilised is tight, but can be increased to cavernous proportions if necessary.

One slight let-down was the technology on offer. While Toyota’s systems offer everything you need on the infotainment and connectivity fronts, they seem very dated and not very up-to-the-minute.

In truth this is not a madly exciting car to drive, but it is hugely comfortable, well equipped, immensely practical, refined and efficient. And on top of that, of course, it’s a Toyota, so more than likely it’s going to be bomb-proof too. What’s not to like?