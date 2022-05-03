Morning Briefing: Top stories Tuesday, May 3

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Taxpayer to pay for the massive shortfall in third-level funding: The cost of addressing the massive shortfall in funding to third-level colleges will be borne by the taxpayer, not students or employers, under long-awaited plans to be approved by Cabinet today.>>READ MORE.

‘Draft opinion’ suggests Supreme Court could overturn abortion rights – report:A draft opinion reportedly circulated among US Supreme Court justices suggests that the court may be poised to overturn Roe v Wade.>>READ MORE.

Cork city residents hit out as 'ugly as hell' mobile signal booster masts multiply: Described as “ugly as hell” and “visually intrusive”, communities say mobile signal booster masts have been “dropped from the sky” on them without consultation, sparking unease and concern.>>READ MORE.

Cabinet to approve doubling of lease for new National Maternity Hospital to 299 years: The lease for the new €800m National Maternity Hospital at St Vincent’s will now be 299 years, not 149 as previously agreed, under plans to be approved by Cabinet today. >>READ MORE.

An Post accused of selling economic and marital information of householders to private entities: An Post has been accused of selling private information about householders, including economic and marital details, to private companies.>>READ MORE.

Dalo's Hurling Show: Handshakes, outside noises and perfection the enemy of good: Brian Hogan, TJ Ryan and Mark Landers review the weekend's hurling with Anthony Daly. >>READ MORE.

I'm a paediatrician — and this is why using your child on social media is wrong: Dr Niamh Lynch says digital child labour must stop. We must consider the children's rights and their safety. >>READ MORE.

Germany prepared to back immediate EU embargo on Russian oil: Two senior ministers in chancellor Olaf Scholz's government said Germany would be ready to back an immediate EU ban on Russian oil imports, and that Europe's biggest economy could weather shortages and price hikes.>>READ MORE.

Kim Kardashian 'had to lose 16 pounds' to wear Marylin Monroe's historic dress to the Met: Kim Kardashian has said she was “so honoured” to be wearing a historic gown once worn by Hollywood superstar Marilyn Monroe to this year’s Met Gala. >>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Some bright or sunny spells today, but overall cloudy.

Feeling mild and humid with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees, best values in the south, all with just light westerly breezes.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

