Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, May 4

Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now:

Government pauses National Maternity Hospital move to St Vincent's campus: The Government last night pressed pause on the plan to move the National Maternity Hospital to the St Vincent’s Hospital campus >>READ MORE.

Q&A: What's the problem with the new National Maternity Hospital plan?: The row that subsequently broke out over the potential ownership of the hospital by a body controlled by the Catholic Church has never gone away, and has indeed intensified in recent days >>READ MORE.

'Pure evil' - Clare woman stole from and desecrated 17-year-old girl's grave: A mother has described as “pure evil” the actions of a woman who stole from and desecrated her daughter’s grave on three separate occasions >>READ MORE.

'I was a zombie': Lyme Disease leaves Kerry woman housebound: Karin O’Shea's way of life has been turned upside down over the last year, but she still regards herself as very lucky >>READ MORE.

'No justification' for Russian threat of nuclear weapons: The Department of Foreign Affairs has said there is no justification for the threatened use of nuclear weapons and reminded Russia that it said last January a nuclear war “must never be fought” >>READ MORE.

A Shell chemical plant is illuminated in Wesseling, near Cologne, Germany. Picture: AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File

Can Europe weather the storm of looming gas shortages?: While Europeans debate whether they could manage without Russian gas, and at what cost, much less has been said about how to prepare for gas shortages if Russia takes it upon itself to close the taps >>READ MORE.

Taking a stand on Páirc Uí Rinn gave Cork players 'identity', says John Cleary: The successful stand taken by the Cork footballers to have Saturday’s Munster SFC semi-final against Kerry returned to Páirc Uí Rinn has given the county’s new-look panel an identity, according to interim Cork manager John Cleary. >>READ MORE.

Top 8 sizzling supermarket rashers: We looked at back bacon from supermarkets which is leaner than streaky created from the lower belly of the pig. Try local butchers too. >>READ MORE.

Derry Girls review - James finally makes a move on one of the gang: It's taken a long time, but perhaps it was somewhat inevitable that the wee English boy would fall for someone >>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

A cloudy start today with isolated patches of light rain and drizzle.

However, it will brighten up and become dry in the afternoon with spells of sunshine developing.

Mild and humid with highest temperatures of 15C to 18C generally, a little cooler near coasts, in a light to moderate northwesterly breeze.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.