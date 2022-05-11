Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, May 11

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
The Government has agreed to bail out builders working on public projects that are now at risk because of soaring inflation.
Ireland could face a catastrophic, wide-scale electricity blackout in the event of a cyberattack, a major storm, or a shortage of fossil fuels.
Failure to treat housing as a human right has contributed to government policy failing to address the growing crisis.
Councillors demand stations at Buttevant, Mourneabbey and Rathduff be reopened to cut road journeys and 'reduce carbon footprint'.
A post-mortem examination will today be carried out on the body of a woman who was found dead at a home in Ballymun, north Dublin.
The most recent version of the device – the iPod Touch – has not been updated since 2019 and many of its features are now incorporated into other Apple devices and services.
Reports circulating of a late-night pub bust-up involving a Limerick and a Tipperary player.
Finding your SPF soulmate can be a bit of a minefield. With countless options available, it can overwhelm even the nerdiest of skincare shoppers but trust me - taking time to find your ‘match’ is more than worth it in the long run.
A look at Aunt Sarah and Ma Mary in their youth provided a different feel for the second-last week of the series.
A bright and breezy day is expected in Munster today with sunny spells and just a few passing showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in a fresh west to northwest breeze.
