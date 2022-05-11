Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, May 11

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now:

Pictured are Gardai on the scene at Sandyhill Gardens in Ballymun, Dublin this evening, where the body of a woman was found deceased in a domestic residence. Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Government insist construction costs bailout not a 'free-for-all': The Government has agreed to bail out builders working on public projects that are now at risk because of soaring inflation. >>READ MORE.

Cyberattack or major storm would have 'catastrophic' impact on electricity grid: Ireland could face a catastrophic, wide-scale electricity blackout in the event of a cyberattack, a major storm, or a shortage of fossil fuels. >>READ MORE.

Rory Hearne: Referendum on a constitutional right to housing in Ireland is long overdue: Failure to treat housing as a human right has contributed to government policy failing to address the growing crisis. >>READ MORE.

Three commuter stations along Cork-Limerick railway line 'a no-brainer': Councillors demand stations at Buttevant, Mourneabbey and Rathduff be reopened to cut road journeys and 'reduce carbon footprint'. >>READ MORE.

Mum stabbed up to 12 times in frenzied attack in her home: A post-mortem examination will today be carried out on the body of a woman who was found dead at a home in Ballymun, north Dublin. >>READ MORE.

Apple discontinues the iPod after more than 20 years: The most recent version of the device – the iPod Touch – has not been updated since 2019 and many of its features are now incorporated into other Apple devices and services. >>READ MORE.

Confirmed: Limerick hurler censured by management over 'breach of team protocols': Reports circulating of a late-night pub bust-up involving a Limerick and a Tipperary player. >>READ MORE.

Skin Nerd: How to choose your perfect SPF to protect against sun damage: Finding your SPF soulmate can be a bit of a minefield. With countless options available, it can overwhelm even the nerdiest of skincare shoppers but trust me - taking time to find your ‘match’ is more than worth it in the long run. >>READ MORE.

Derry Girls review: A change of tack in flashback to the 1970s: A look at Aunt Sarah and Ma Mary in their youth provided a different feel for the second-last week of the series. >>READ MORE

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

A bright and breezy day is expected in Munster today with sunny spells and just a few passing showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in a fresh west to northwest breeze.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

