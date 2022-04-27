Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, April 27

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

The An Bord Pleanala office on 64 Marlborough Street in Dublin. Picture: Gareth Chaney / Collins Photos

Planning regulator contacts An Bord Pleanála about potential conflict of interest over Cork site: The regulator’s office has no remit to investigate specific allegations in a planning authority, but a spokesperson confirmed that contact was made “to confirm procedures are in place with regard to the making of relevant returns from board members”. >>READ MORE.

Cork set for bumper weekend of Ed Sheeran, choral festival, and sports galore: The banks of the Lee are set to rock this weekend as Ed Sheeran kicks off what's set to be a bumper bank holiday weekend in Cork. "contextmenu emphasis">>>READ MORE.[/url

Pat Doyle: Bring in emergency powers to house Ukrainian refugees: The war in Ukraine and the resulting flood of refugees into Ireland demands drastic action to free up long-term vacant and derelict properties for social housing needs, says Pat Doyle. >>READ MORE.

'It almost cost me my life': Women wait twice as long as men for heart failure diagnosis: Women in Ireland wait nearly twice as long as men to receive heart failure diagnosis, and for Pauline O’Shea the wait almost cost her life.

The first survey of heart failure patients has found “a significant gender gap”, with women, on average, waiting five weeks for a formal diagnosis of heart failure compared to a three-week wait for men >>READ MORE.

Eamon Ryan rules out return of West Cork rail service: A rail link from Cork City to West Cork has been ruled out as a viable transport link in the future, with Transport Minister Eamon Ryan instead insisting a focus on bus routes is a more viable answer to the region's public transport needs. >>READ MORE.

Donal Lenihan: Time for Munster's next generation to take the wheel: "Munster have sufficient emerging talent within their squad to progress further next season if Graham Rowntree succeeds in building a competent, hungry and knowledgeable coaching team around him," writes Donal Lenihan. >>READ MORE.

Look inside architect-designed coastal bolthole in West Cork: Would you trade a surefire five-star lifestyle in the Middle East for the craggy wilds of West Cork? You might if you’d tired of beige cities and searing heat.

The Hatchery is nestled into the coastline on the northern side of Mizen.

Dubliners Petrina and Séamus Cox worked for half a dozen or so years on the Arabian Peninsula but never lost sight of their desire for an Atlantic coastal bolthole. >>READ MORE.

Skin Nerd: Why we should all embrace refillable beauty: It’s getting easier to shop eco-friendly skincare, says Jennifer Rock. >>READ MORE.

Derry Girls review - LOL count down, but final series still on track for success: It's hard to believe we’re already half-way through the final series of Derry Girls. After two cracking episodes, our expectations were high for this instalment. Unfortunately, it must be said this one didn’t deliver as many laughs, and much like the train most of the episode takes place on, there were a few hiccups along the way. >>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Galley Head, West Cork, Ireland. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Today, we can expect sunny spells today with temperatures of 12 to 17 degrees, according to Met Éireann.

It will be coolest in the northeast and mildest in the west and southwest, in light easterly breezes.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.