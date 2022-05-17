Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, May 17

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Holidaymakers warned of soaring prices for the summer months: Holidaymakers have been warned that flight prices could rise by nearly 10% this summer due to soaring demand for European resorts. >>READ MORE.

Children's Ombudsman receives record number of complaints thanks to Covid-19: The Ombudsman for Children received a record number of complaints last year, with almost half directly related to Covid-19 and the impact of the pandemic. >>READ MORE.

Elaine Loughlin: Who do rural Independents actually represent?>>READ MORE.

Cork man who told gardaí 'go f*** yourself' jailed: A Cork man who threatened gardaí and told them to “go fuck yourself” was given a 60-day jail term. >>READ MORE.

Mum of murdered Santina Cawley: 'I wonder was she looking for me in those last moments': The mother of two-year-old murder victim Santina Cawley has been left haunted by questions about her daughter’s death, saying: “I wonder was she looking for me in those last moments”. >>READ MORE.

Johnny Depp fulfilling promise that Amber Heard ‘will never see his eyes again’: Johnny Depp is fulfilling a promise he made to Amber Heard that she will “never see his eyes again” after accusing him of being an abuser, a US court has heard. >>READ MORE.

Did late goals against Limerick mask Waterford’s true form? Similar to last year, Cahill will surely get a response now on Sunday, but it still may not be enough. Because Waterford’s fate is out of their own hands if Cork beat Tipperary. >>READ MORE.

'I'm a mum from Cork and here's why I rent our toys': As the need to live sustainably becomes more urgent, three mothers talk to Geraldine Walsh about changes they have made in their households to be a bit kinder to our planet. >>READ MORE.

Colman Noctor: Does birth order shape your personality? Regardless of where a child is placed in the family, the quality of relationship with the parents has the most formative influence over their future. >>READ MORE.

Tuesday will see some unsettled weather. Persistent rain will spread across Leinster and east Ulster through the morning and afternoon, turning heavy at times before clearing in the evening.

It will be drier further west with sunny spells but scattered showers will develop in the afternoon, turning heavy or thundery at times.

Temperatures will reach highs of 17C, while tonight scattered showers will spread across the country from the southwest, with some heavy or thundery downpours.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

