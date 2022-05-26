Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, May 26

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Rent crisis: 1,000 people view Cork city home for €2,750 a month: Letting agents in Munster are advertising rental properties online for just one hour due to the overwhelming response from desperate house hunters. >>READ MORE.

Parents and bystanders urged police to charge into Texas school: The gunman “barricaded himself by locking the door and just started shooting children and teachers that were inside that classroom.” >>READ MORE.

Daniel McConnell: TDs fear dropping off voters' radar with cap on passport-fixing powers: Being able to sort out a passport has won many votes for TDs over the years. >>READ MORE.

Up to 170,000 homes nationally now at risk of cancer-causing radon gas: Around 170,000 homes across the country are now thought to be at risk from a radioactive gas linked with an increase in lung cancer, with Munster and Connaught particularly vulnerable. >>READ MORE.

Visitor to Cork asked gardaí where he could buy class A drugs: A Swindon man visiting Cork approached two members of an Garda Síochána who were in full uniform and high-visibility jackets and asked them where he could get class A drugs in the city. >>READ MORE.

Affordable 'going concern' businesses up for grabs in Bandon and Midleton: 100 years of trading history between Co Cork trio - the only pub left on Bandon's Main Street - and a Midleton Italian restaurant, plus a hair and beauty salon. >>READ MORE.

John Kiely: Limerick hurlers and footballers can have positive effect on each other: Kiely has described the Limerick county footballers and management as “a super bunch of men” ahead of this weekend’s Munster SFC final. >>READ MORE.

Consumer Corner: How to count the cost of getting divorced: Although Ireland has a low divorce rate compared to the rest of the world, the figures are rising. Statistics recorded in 2020 show 5,266 applications for divorce in Ireland, a 29% increase on the previous year. >>READ MORE.

Conversations With Friends review: Not good when even the sex scenes are yawn-inducing: It might seem shallow and slightly pervy to admit this, but I was hoping for some Normal People-type raucous raunch between Frances and Nick. >>READ MORE.

There will be a damp and cloudy start to the day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. It will slowly brighten up and become drier from the north through the afternoon, with long spells of sunshine developing by evening. Overall it will be quite breezy in moderate to fresh westerly winds. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees, reaching 18 degrees near southern coasts.

Tonight will be chilly, dry and largely clear. A few patches of mist and fog will develop as winds ease.

