Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, April 25

Hundreds of reports of men claiming to be gardaí attacking sex workers: Gardaí have been given hundreds of reports of men claiming to be members of the force and abusing and harassing sex workers.>>READ MORE.

HSE blocks minister from 'on-the-ground' meetings with children's disability managers: The HSE has continuously blocked Disabilities Minister Anne Rabbitte from getting "on-the-ground" updates from staff amid serious concerns about services for children with disabilities.>>READ MORE.

Bandon Valley Massacres: The violent week that left 13 Protestants dead: In 1922, midway between the ratification of the Treaty and Ireland’s descent into civil war, a spate of murders in West Cork saw 13 Protestants killed between April 26 and 29, writes Pet O’Connell.>>READ MORE.

Housing minister considers emergency powers to get properties for Ukrainian refugees: Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien's plan to home thousands of Ukrainian refugees will consider the use of emergency powers for procuring properties.>>READ MORE.

Fuel poverty fears as Cork social house retrofitting to take a decade: It is going to take up to a decade to retrofit all the council houses in Co Cork, leaving thousands of tenants at risk of fuel poverty as prices surge.>>READ MORE.

Vitalograph to expand in Limerick and Clare creating 200 jobs: Health technology firm Vitalograph is to invest €10m to expand its operations in the Mid West and will create 200 new jobs over the next two years.>>READ MORE.

Another Mayo revival comes up short after stunning Galway second half effort: A first championship win over Mayo for Galway manager Pádraic Joyce and a first championship defeat for his counterpart James Horan at the hands of the men in maroon.>>READ MORE.

Ronan O'Gara: Empathy is important — at times I can disappoint myself on that front: The legendary fly-half says at times he has a 'short fuse'. >>READ MORE.

Five Things for the Week Ahead: Ed Sheeran comes to Cork, Ozark concludes on Netflix: Plus - youth theatre workshops at the Everyman, and Happening hits cinemas.>>READ MORE.

Mainly dry today with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, though well scattered showers will develop in the afternoon.

Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in light to moderate easterly winds.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

