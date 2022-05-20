Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, May 20

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said an initial review of 4,000 prisoners identified 25 prisoners whose sentence was decreased and a further 23 who had their sentence lengthened

Prisoners report having sentence extended without explanation: More than 130 inmates of Irish jails had errors in their sentences that left some spending more time in prison without any explanation >>READ MORE.

Misled energy customer who fell into €500 arrears has complaint upheld: An energy customer who said she was misled over what the price of her bills would be before falling into arrears of €500 had her complaint upheld by the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU)>>READ MORE.

Rory Hearne - The housing crisis is scarring a generation of children: A quarter of all children are growing up in the insecure private rental sector and their potential is being reduced due to ill health caused by housing stress >>READ MORE.

Boy became hysterical when mother's ex broke into house to attack her, Cork court told: A 13-year-old boy became hysterical with the fright of being present when his mother’s partner broke in and kicked down a locked bedroom door to attack his mother so severely that she feared for her life >>READ MORE.

HSE 'examining' two houses in Midleton as potential solution to Owenacurra closure: The HSE is now “examining” two houses in Midleton to accommodate residents from a mental health centre that is being closed >>READ MORE.

The 75-year-old former president jokingly blamed the mistake on his age, shaking his head and correcting himself, drawing laughter from the crowd. Picture: AP Photo/ Thaier al-Sudani, Pool, File

George W Bush under fire over ‘brutal’ Iraq invasion slip-up: Former president George W Bush is facing criticism after describing the invasion of Iraq — which he led as commander in chief — as “brutal” and “wholly unjustified” before correcting himself to say he meant to refer to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine >>READ MORE.

Ronan O'Gara - On the off-chance that the Leinster branch read this….: There is a deep sense of enjoyment seeing your dressing room doing the business – that’s one of the joys of professional sport >>READ MORE.

Labour of love - 'We found out when I was 24 weeks that I was pregnant with my sixth baby': Raising a large family brings lots of challenges and rewards. Nicole Glennon talks to two mums about their hectic but happy home life >>READ MORE.

When the party's over - Hard-hitting chemsex play to premiere at Cork market: Party Scene uses dance and drama to explore a scene which is having a detrimental effect on the lives of some gay men >>READ MORE.

Rain this morning will be heavy for a time before clearing to sunny spells and scattered blustery showers.

Some will be heavy with the chance of a thundery downpour this afternoon locally.

Showers will ease in the evening with many areas having a dry and bright end to the day.

Highest temperatures of 14C to 16C degrees, best values further east. Moderate to fresh southerly winds, veering westerly, will be gusty at times.

