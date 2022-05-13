Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, May 13

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now:

Poor ambulance transfer times putting Waterford cardiac patients' lives at risk: Not one of 134 “blue light” ambulance transfers from University Hospital Waterford to Cork arrived within a 90-minute treatment window, leaving cardiac patients at severe risk of death, it has been claimed >>READ MORE.

University Hospital Waterford. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Employers to be inundated with pay-hike demands amid record inflation: Employers across the country are to be inundated with pay hike demands from workers struggling to bear the cost of inflation which is now at a 22-year high. >>READ MORE.

Alison O'Connor: Doctor in from wilderness leading to promised new (hospital) land. >>READ MORE.

Eagle-eyed boy finds 5,000-year-old arrowhead on Cork beach: A young Cork boy with a sharp eye has unearthed an archaeological treasure while digging on his favourite beach. >>READ MORE.

Sentencing adjourned in case of 10-year-old boy raped by teen cousin on sleepover: Further consideration is to be given by the sentencing judge in the case related to 10-year-old boy who was raped on a sleepover by his cousin who was aged 12 to 14 at the time. >>READ MORE.

Ireland misses out on a place in the Eurovision Song Contest grand final: Brooke Scullion's That's Rich failed to get past last night's second semi-final of the competition and she was unable to secure one of the ten places contested by 18 countries needed to get into Saturday’s grand final. >>READ MORE.

Liam Sheedy: If Cork can't block out the noise, use it as fuel. >>READ MORE.

Ask Audrey: With the rise of Sinn Féin, everyone had a grand-uncle at Kilmichael – it’s amazing the Brits didn’t spot them. >>READ MORE.

Tom Dunne: Ukraine will win Eurovision, but Brits making the right moves: >>READ MORE

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

A cloudy start to the day with some showers but it will become bighter as the day goes on.

Any linger showers in the nothereast will die out by the afternoon. Munster will see a mix of sunny spells and cloudy periods.

Highest temperatures of 16C to 19C are expected with breezy westerly winds.

Tonight, clear spells will develop across many eastern parts of the country but it will remain cloudy in the west.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.