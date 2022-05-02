Morning Briefing: Top stories Monday, May 2

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now:

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications and Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan TD. Photo: Sam Boal /Rollingnews.ie

International students sleeping on the streets due to accommodation crisis: A growing number of English-language students are being forced to sleep on the streets, in cars, or on couches in friends’ homes because they cannot find rental accommodation after travelling to Ireland. >>READ MORE.

Clare and Limerick TDs clash with Ryan as he blocks road development for a second time: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has been forced to intervene in a fresh conflict between Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and Fianna Fáil TDs after Mr Ryan stopped progress on a promised road between Limerick and Shannon. >>READ MORE.

As Sinn Féin prepares for pivotal election, voters north and south ask what the party stands for: Irish Examiner political staff Aoife Moore and Elaine Loughlin run the rule over Sinn Féin's policies on a number of key issues. >>READ MORE.

Justice minister to roll out late-night charter to tackle harassment and assault: A nationwide call to arms to tackle all forms of sexual harassment and assault at night time is being proposed by Helen McEntee, the justice minister. >>READ MORE.

€20m project unveiled to reverse decline of some of Ireland's pristine rivers: Four of the waterways included in the project, which focuses on rivers rich in biodiversity, are in Munster. >>READ MORE.

Twenty of the best places to book an outdoor table in Cork this summer: Summer is here and Cork is open for business. Here are the top spots to dine in the sunshine in the coming months. >>READ MORE.

Good Day Deli is a peaceful haven in the middle of Cork city.

If this were a telegram, the message would be easy to convey: Clare were terrific, and Cork were abject: Cork’s season is on the brink, Clare’s only just begun. >>READ MORE.

Pete the Vet: Why is my dog eating grass? Is it dangerous?: Pete the Vet answers your questions. >>READ MORE.

SkyMatters: Get ready for the total eclipse of the moon on May 16 - it will be worth staying up for: Dr Niall Smith says the first hint of May’s eclipse will start at about 3:30am. >>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

It will be mainly dry but cloudy this morning with some patches of mist, fog and drizzle throughout the day.

However, conditions will gradually brighten with some sunny spells and scattered showers in the afternoon. Highest temperatures will be between 13 and 17 degrees.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.