Morning Briefing: Top stories Friday, May 6

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting

Mortgage repayments could rise by €300 per month: Hundreds of thousands of mortgage holders could face a hike of up to €300 a month in their repayments as interest rates begin to rise from this summer, experts are warning >>READ MORE.

A Northern Ireland Electoral Election ballot box at the Agape Centre Belfast polling station in the constituency of Belfast South as preparations are underway before the station opens for the 2022 Northern Ireland Assembly Election. Picture date: Thursday May 5, 2022.

Counting begins in NI elections as Sinn Féin hopes to take most seats: Counting is set to start later following fresh elections to the Stormont Assembly. The first of the 90 MLAs are expected to be returned by Friday afternoon, and the counts are likely to continue into the Saturday >>READ MORE.

Gardaí probing alleged sexual exploitation at swim complex take statements from girls: Gardaí have taken statements from a number of girls in relation to an investigation into alleged sexual exploitation at a swimming complex >>READ MORE.

Defenders inside Ukrainian steel mill refuse to surrender: Ukrainian fighters battling Russian forces in the tunnels beneath Mariupol’s immense steel plant are refusing to surrender in the face of relentless attacks >>READ MORE.

'Light shone on a dark corner' - Ex-bookie in Waterford found guilty of sexually abusing boy: A retired bookmaker has been found guilty of the indecent assault of a teenage boy 40 years ago in Waterford >>READ MORE.

From the ages of nine to 90, fans from across the county, and further afield, turned out to show Ed their support in Limerick. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Limerick fans not left disappointed after Ed Sheeran took on Thomond Park: Ed Sheeran had promised that Limerick would be the best night of his Irish tour, and the tens of thousands of fans who turned out for his Thursday-night show were not left disappointed >>READ MORE.

Carbery Group is named Cork Chamber Company of the Year: International food company the Carbery Group has been named the Company of the Year by Cork Chamber >>READ MORE.

Ronan O'Gara - Toulouse, like Liverpool, always seem to find a way: I frequently transport myself back 16 years and the walk from the dressing room in the Millennium Stadium to the pitch side. And Paulie reiterating as he led us out: We’ve got to play, boys’. >>READ MORE.

Bernard O'Shea - I drank two cups of nettle tea every day for six weeks, with a surprising result: Bernard O'Shea lost weight when he swapped out his regular tea and coffee for nettle tea >>READ MORE.

Meet the New York-based Irish designer known only as Clodagh: Eve Kelliher talks to the world-leading interior designer who is grounded in nature but who also thrives on 'the energy of cities' >>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

After a mostly dry start, the rain will extend southeastwards over the province this morning, heavy in places with possible downpours.

The rain will clear eastwards early in the afternoon, followed by sunny spells and well-scattered showers.

Highest temperatures of 15C to 17C in light to moderate southwesterly winds, veering northwesterly after the rain clears.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

