Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, March 9

Rain, sleet and snow will continue to spread northeastwards to most areas this morning with poor visibility and hazardous road conditions in some parts.
Falls of sleet and snow will continue over the northern half of the country this afternoon, but it will turn mainly to rain and sleet further south.
Afternoon highs of 1C to 5C, but significantly milder in southern coastal areas.
