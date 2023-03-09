Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, March 9

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Prolonging medical negligence cases 'abusive toward patients': Dragging out medical negligence cases is abusive toward patients, an advocate has said, as a Clare family finally received an apology on Wednesday over the death of their baby 16 years ago. >>READ MORE.

Just 15 naval recruits complete training amid staffing crisis: Just 15 naval recruits completed their training last year at a time when the navy is battling a severe staffing crisis. >>READ MORE.

Russian missiles target cities across Ukraine, officials say: Russia unleashed a massive missile barrage on cities across Ukraine early on Thursday, targeting energy infrastructure facilities, Ukrainian officials and media said. >>READ MORE.

'They feel badly let down': Institutional abuse survivors grow old waiting for the State to act: Many survivors of institutional abuse remain deeply critical of the State, in particular the Caranua agency, and fear obligations are stalling, writes Mick Clifford. >>READ MORE.

'Macroom is truly the place of céad míle fáilte': US band return for St Patrick's Day parade: The Philadelphian Woodland String Band, which spent a week in quarantine in the town's Castle Hotel at the start of covid in 2020, are delighted to be taking part in this year's parade. >>READ MORE.

Corkman filmed himself in garda patrol car threatening to burn down ex-partner's house: Frightening videos containing threats to burn down a house were made by a man when he was being taken to a garda station in the back of a patrol car from his ex-partner’s home. >>READ MORE.

Scotland-Ireland is a flimsy rivalry built on small differences: Six Nations rivalries are all created equal but some are more equal than others. >>READ MORE.

Consumer Corner: Booking a holiday? Handy tips on getting the most bang for your buck: Nothing like a blast of cold air hitting your face as you open the front door to get you thinking about a sun holiday. Now is peak holiday planning season to get that “something to look forward to” feeling. >>READ MORE.

Choice Music Prize: Profiles of the records in the running for Irish Album of the Year: CMAT and Fontaines DC are among the favourites for a prize that will be announced on Thursday, March 9, at a live event at Vicar Street. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Rain, sleet and snow will continue to spread northeastwards to most areas this morning with poor visibility and hazardous road conditions in some parts.

Falls of sleet and snow will continue over the northern half of the country this afternoon, but it will turn mainly to rain and sleet further south.

Afternoon highs of 1C to 5C, but significantly milder in southern coastal areas.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

