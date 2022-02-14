Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, February 14

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Medical negligence and hospital accident payouts cost State €2.4bn since 2003: Medical negligence and hospital accident payouts have cost the State more than €2.4bn since 2003. >>READ MORE

Female prison officer under investigation over affair with inmate: A female prison officer, who discovered a female colleague who is also a prison officer, was in a relationship with a prisoner, was threatened she would be physically harmed if she went public about the affair. >>READ MORE

'Shopping around' is not an option for tenants facing €1,800 rent hike: As most parts of the country are not covered by rent caps, this is one area where the Government can actually intervene to reduce the cost of living, writes Rory Hearne. >>READ MORE

Abuse survivor Juliana reaches out to other young people in new campaign: One in five women is subjected to abuse in intimate relationships, according to research published today. >>READ MORE

Martin is prepared to vote for Varadkar as Taoiseach if criminal probe is not completed: Micheál Martin says has he no difficulty in voting for Leo Varadkar to return as Taoiseach even if the Tánaiste is still under criminal investigation when the time comes in December. >>READ MORE

US says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine: Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack, the United States said on Sunday, as it reaffirmed a pledge to defend "every inch" of NATO territory. >>READ MORE

Anthony Daly: Brick by brick. Step by step. Renovation projects are picking up pace: Clare weren't brilliant against Wexford, but it was much better than what we saw in Cork last weekend. Brick by brick. Step by step. >>READ MORE

Smother final episode review: A farewell full of shocking revelations and macabre violence: A melodramatic finale provided plenty of entertainment and whetted the appetite for the third series. >>READ MORE

50 Cent makes surprise Super Bowl appearance with strange upside down entrance: 50 Cent joined the all star line-up of the show, which also included Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar. >>READ MORE

Monday will be a mostly dry and sunny day with showers dying out in the afternoon.

There will be some sunny spells with temperatures reaching highs of 9C.

Tonight will see a cold frosty start, with wind and heavy rain in many places.

The rain will bring a risk of localised flooding, but the rain will clear eastwards overnight, with showers following in to northern counties later.

