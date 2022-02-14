Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, February 14

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Medical negligence and hospital accident payouts have cost the State more than €2.4bn since 2003.
A female prison officer, who discovered a female colleague who is also a prison officer, was in a relationship with a prisoner, was threatened she would be physically harmed if she went public about the affair.
As most parts of the country are not covered by rent caps, this is one area where the Government can actually intervene to reduce the cost of living, writes Rory Hearne.
One in five women is subjected to abuse in intimate relationships, according to research published today.
Micheál Martin says has he no difficulty in voting for Leo Varadkar to return as Taoiseach even if the Tánaiste is still under criminal investigation when the time comes in December.
Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack, the United States said on Sunday, as it reaffirmed a pledge to defend "every inch" of NATO territory.
Clare weren't brilliant against Wexford, but it was much better than what we saw in Cork last weekend. Brick by brick. Step by step.
A melodramatic finale provided plenty of entertainment and whetted the appetite for the third series.
50 Cent joined the all star line-up of the show, which also included Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar.
Monday will be a mostly dry and sunny day with showers dying out in the afternoon.
There will be some sunny spells with temperatures reaching highs of 9C.
Tonight will see a cold frosty start, with wind and heavy rain in many places.
The rain will bring a risk of localised flooding, but the rain will clear eastwards overnight, with showers following in to northern counties later.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox