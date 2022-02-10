Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, February 10

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
The normalisation of betting has left 20% of young gamblers addicted or at risk of developing a severe problem, a new study has claimed.
The victims of child abuser Michael Shine will have to wait until after he is out of prison before they receive any compensation because of a dispute over legal costs.
The killing of Ashling Murphy and the spate of attacks on women reported since then have brought back some disturbing memories for Susan O'Shea, who questions why she has to tell her teenage daughter to watch her back when she goes outside.
Proposed law could make people 'think twice' about character references for sex offenders.
A 44-year-old man living in Monkstown, Cork, was charged with two counts arising out of the investigation of alleged attempts to contact a 14-year-old girl for the purpose of sexual exploitation.
The Kerryman founder of a major New York construction company, convicted of defrauding unions of benefit funds, has filed a motion seeking an acquittal or a fresh trial.
Munster are hoping rather than expecting Damian de Allende will be fit in time for April’s Heineken Champions Cup knockout ties with Exeter Chiefs, JP Ferreira has admitted.
Getting back in the groove at Mike the Pies, Cyprus Ave, and Connollys.
The “wheels have come off” for this year’s participants, according to the ever-chirpy voiceover of Kathryn Thomas. In this week's opening scenes, John is packing a suitcase, Stefano has gone back to school, and Kathleen is on the whiskey.
Thursday will see scattered showers and sunny spells, with the heaviest showers in Connacht and Ulster.
Tonight will cold and mostly clear with a widespread sharp frost, with temperatures expected to fall to lows of -3C.
Meanwhile, a status yellow snow and ice warning is currently in place for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo until 11am.
Wintry showers and icy conditions are expected in the three counties.
The UK Met Offices has also issued a status yellow ice warning for Northern Ireland, which is in place until 10am.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
