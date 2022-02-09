Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, February 9

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Government fears industrial strife as workers seek pay rises: The Government is bracing itself for industrial strife as public and private sector workers are demanding pay increases of at least 5% to offset the rise in inflation. >>READ MORE

Fewer than 1,400 properties available to rent across the country: Fewer than 1,400 homes were available to rent at the beginning of February, with the shortage of homes countrywide pushing rent inflation to a two-year high. >>READ MORE

Who is Jessie Buckley? Kerry star gets first Oscar nod for The Lost Daughter: Irish actor Jessie Buckley received her first Academy Award nomination, getting the nod for best-supporting actress for her performance in The Lost Daughter. >>READ MORE

Man, 34, due in court after daylight assault on teenage girl in Fermoy: A man is due in court today charged in connection with a daylight assault on a teenage girl in Fermoy, Co Cork. >>READ MORE

Chimes play one last time for Cork ice cream man: Philip Williams, 33, of Conna in Cork, had a unique send-off as he made his way out of St Catherine's Church, supported by a procession of ice cream trucks, driven by his friends and family. >>READ MORE

Fall in summer wholesale gas price raises hope for inflation outlook: European wholesale gas prices fell as tensions eased over Ukraine, suggesting a glimmer of hope for inflation pressures and household energy bills. >>READ MORE

Johnny Sexton enjoying the 'freedom' of Ireland's system under Andy Farrell: This may be Johnny Sexton’s 13th Guinness Six Nations campaign but do not under any circumstance expect the veteran’s competitive fire to be burning out.

The Skin Nerd: How can you tell if it is more than everyday blushing? The Skin Nerd explains all. >>READ MORE

Echo and the Bunnymen: 'Bono is not a pr**k, just a sound bloke’: As the veteran Liverpool band return to Ireland, they talk glory days, vinyl revivals and that spat with U2. >>READ MORE

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Wednesday will see a dry start with sunny spells but there will be scattered showers, mainly in Connacht and Ulster.

It will be chilly today, with highest temperatures of 4C to 8C while tonight temperatures will fall to lows of -1C.

Scattered showers will be seen tonight, some heavy with hail, mixed with clear spells. Isolated thunderstorms are possible too, mostly likely in the northwest.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

