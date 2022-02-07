Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, February 7

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
A one-off payment to tackle the cost-of-living crisis for low-income households is set to be agreed by a Cabinet subcommittee and rolled out within weeks.
The pandemic did affect graduate employment as to be expected. But given the grim national picture at the time, the Class of 2020 seemed to have fared well.
More than 5,000 people have made submissions on plans to overhaul Ireland’s liquor licencing laws amid renewed hope of a resurgence of the nightclub sector.
One in seven prisoners have requested to be locked up in their cell for the vast bulk of the day to protect themselves, a new report shows.
Check out the interiors and outdoor spaces that earned top ratings from Irish users of the global design platform Houzz.
Clare couldn’t deal with Cork’s heat when in possession and Cork feasted on turnovers and unforced errors that came off those plays.
Talk all you want about God-given talent, but there’s no huge mystery to Leona Maguire’s incredible success and a maiden LPGA Tour win that likely catapults her into the world’s top 20.
Dine out, or dine in and let romance blossom over cocktails and caviar or beef wellington.
In Munster, there will be a dull, cloudy start this morning with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle clearing eastwards through the early morning and becoming mainly dry with just patches of drizzle.
A few sunny spells will develop during the afternoon making for a mild and breezy day, with highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees Celsius in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds, stronger near coastal areas in the west of Munster.
For more weather updates visit Met Éireann.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox