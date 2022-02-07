Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, February 7

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the Government wants to move quickly to address the cost of living. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Only a fraction of child sex abuse images reported are investigated by gardaí: Gardaí are investigating just a fraction of thousands of reports by tech and social media companies each year about online material linked to child sex abuse being viewed, downloaded, shared, and/or produced in Ireland. >>READ MORE.

Low-income households set to get one-off payment to reduce cost of living: A one-off payment to tackle the cost-of-living crisis for low-income households is set to be agreed by a Cabinet subcommittee and rolled out within weeks. >>READ MORE.

Jess Casey: Examining salaries and job prospects of our pandemic graduates: The pandemic did affect graduate employment as to be expected. But given the grim national picture at the time, the Class of 2020 seemed to have fared well. >>READ MORE.

Alcohol licencing review gets 5,000 submissions: More than 5,000 people have made submissions on plans to overhaul Ireland’s liquor licencing laws amid renewed hope of a resurgence of the nightclub sector. >>READ MORE.

Large section of prisoners seek to be locked in cell for up to 23 hours a day: One in seven prisoners have requested to be locked up in their cell for the vast bulk of the day to protect themselves, a new report shows. >>READ MORE.

Revealed: This is what Ireland's dream homes look like: Check out the interiors and outdoor spaces that earned top ratings from Irish users of the global design platform Houzz. >>READ MORE.

Anthony Daly: Clare had a dream start on Saturday... Cork ensured the ending wasn't as special: Clare couldn’t deal with Cork’s heat when in possession and Cork feasted on turnovers and unforced errors that came off those plays. >>READ MORE.

Leona Maguire: ‘It’s been a long journey... nobody sees that grind behind it’: Talk all you want about God-given talent, but there’s no huge mystery to Leona Maguire’s incredible success and a maiden LPGA Tour win that likely catapults her into the world’s top 20. >>READ MORE.

Menu: Delicious ways to dine at home with your love this Valentine's Day: Dine out, or dine in and let romance blossom over cocktails and caviar or beef wellington. >>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

In Munster, there will be a dull, cloudy start this morning with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle clearing eastwards through the early morning and becoming mainly dry with just patches of drizzle.

A few sunny spells will develop during the afternoon making for a mild and breezy day, with highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees Celsius in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds, stronger near coastal areas in the west of Munster.

For more weather updates visit Met Éireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.