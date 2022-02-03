Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, 3 February 

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Fourth pay hike for Robert Watt will push his salary over €300k: The news comes just a day after the Irish Examiner revealed that Mr Watt saw his pay increased for a third time on Monday, February 1, from €294,920 to just under €298,000.

>>READ MORE.

'Alarm bells are ringing' around Russia, former Defence Forces chief warns: Planned Russian war games 200km off the Irish coast are a “wake up call'' to Europe, the former Defence Forces Chief of Staff has said.

>>READ MORE.

How a Syrian war criminal was brought to justice — in Germany: When refugees won historic convictions against the Syrian torture regime, they also opened a new front in the global fight for human rights, writes Alia Malek.

>>READ MORE.

'Golfgate' trial resumes in Galway as more witnesses to give evidence:Former minister for agriculture Dara Calleary is among a small number of witnesses expected to give evidence.

>>READ MORE.

Cork man sexually assaulted woman who was sitting on bench at bus stop: A young woman was sexually assaulted as she sat on a bench on Grand Parade in Cork, it was alleged, as gardaí objected to bail being granted to the accused man.

>>READ MORE.

‘There will be no more Irish vegetables if this goes on’ as grower winds down business: One of Ireland’s top vegetable growers said they are leaving the industry after three generations due to the falling price of food and the rising cost of inputs.

>>READ MORE.

Katie Taylor: 'This is going to be a career-defining night': World lightweight champion Katie Taylor is pinching herself at the prospect of a “career-defining night” at New York City’s Madison Square Garden at the end of April.

>>READ MORE.

Saturation: Four photographers on the images they've created for the Crawford's major exhibition: Ruth Medjber, Conor Clinch and the others involved in the striking exhibition underline the depth of talent currently working in Irish art photography.

>>READ MORE.

Careful Now! The return of TedFest is March 3, here's what to expect: Tea, Ted and all-around craic – TedFest is back in March after the pandemic put rest to gallivanting of any sort on Craggy Island.

>>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

This morning will start out with some bright spells, but it will be mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. However, it will be mainly dry throughout the morning and afternoon aside from some light rain in the west.

Later in the afternoon, there will be some persistent heavy rain spreading from the northwest, but for those in Munster and Leinster, it will remain mainly dry until tonight with windy conditions expected for the southwest.

It will remain mild with highest temperatures of 10 12 degrees.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.