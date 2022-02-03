Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, 3 February 

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
The news comes just a day after the Irish Examiner revealed that Mr Watt saw his pay increased for a third time on Monday, February 1, from €294,920 to just under €298,000.
Planned Russian war games 200km off the Irish coast are a “wake up call'' to Europe, the former Defence Forces Chief of Staff has said.
When refugees won historic convictions against the Syrian torture regime, they also opened a new front in the global fight for human rights, writes Alia Malek.
Former minister for agriculture Dara Calleary is among a small number of witnesses expected to give evidence.
A young woman was sexually assaulted as she sat on a bench on Grand Parade in Cork, it was alleged, as gardaí objected to bail being granted to the accused man.
One of Ireland’s top vegetable growers said they are leaving the industry after three generations due to the falling price of food and the rising cost of inputs.
World lightweight champion Katie Taylor is pinching herself at the prospect of a “career-defining night” at New York City’s Madison Square Garden at the end of April.
Ruth Medjber, Conor Clinch and the others involved in the striking exhibition underline the depth of talent currently working in Irish art photography.
Tea, Ted and all-around craic – TedFest is back in March after the pandemic put rest to gallivanting of any sort on Craggy Island.
This morning will start out with some bright spells, but it will be mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. However, it will be mainly dry throughout the morning and afternoon aside from some light rain in the west.
Later in the afternoon, there will be some persistent heavy rain spreading from the northwest, but for those in Munster and Leinster, it will remain mainly dry until tonight with windy conditions expected for the southwest.
It will remain mild with highest temperatures of 10 12 degrees.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
