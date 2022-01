Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examinernewsdesk.

Drone image of the new Children's Hospital, supplied by Childrens Health Ireland

Children's hospital board expressed grave concerns about completion date of project: The board with responsibility for delivering Ireland’s €1.7bn new National Children’s Hospital expressed grave reservations about the project’s completion date, according to new documents. >>READ MORE.

Government unveils new protocols for return to the office : Employers should develop and consult on any remote or working from home policy in conjunction with their workers and unions.>>READ MORE.

'Stark' EU report highlights precarious and worsening working conditions for essential workers: The already precarious working conditions of many frontline and essential staff deteriorated further during the pandemic, a new EU report has found. >>READ MORE.

One-third of children with rare diseases have to wait over five years for diagnosis: More than one-in-three children with a rare disease waited over five years for their diagnosis, new findings have revealed. >>READ MORE.

'Unanswered' questions over closure of East Cork mental health facility: Concerns have been raised about the dismantling of the Owenacurra Centre in East Cork while “many unanswered questions” remain about the closure of the mental health facility.>>READ MORE.

'Once-in-a-generation' scheme for undocumented migrants to open today: A “once-in-a-generation” scheme to offer undocumented migrants in Ireland the chance to regularise their status opens today. >>READ MORE.

Éamonn Fitzmaurice: New season, new manager but old issues still remain Kerry's achilles heel: "It is fine to make mistakes, but it is crucial to learn from them and most importantly not keep making the same ones" >>READ MORE.

Longread:The Shadow of Bloody Sunday: 14 people died after British soldiers opened fire on a civil rights march in Derry in 1972. The impact of one of the worst atrocities of the Troubles is still raw 50 years later. >>READ MORE.

Mick Clifford Podcast: Aoife Moore on how Bloody Sunday shaped whole communities: Irish Examiner political correspondent Aoife Moore, a native of the city, is also a niece of one of those murdered on that day, Patrick Doherty >>READ MORE.

Three ponies looking over a ditch on the Mizen Peninsula, Co. Cork, Ireland. - Picture David Creedon

Today will be generally cloudy with some patchy drizzle. Much of the southern half of the country will have a dry day.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

