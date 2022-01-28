Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, January 28

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Eli Lilly to invest €400m and create 800 jobs in Limerick expansion: More than 800 jobs will be created by Eli Lilly as part of a new €400m investment into Ireland as part of its global expansion

Action needed 'at the highest level' to tackle sexual violence on college campuses: Government and higher education institutions have been urged to address sexual harassment and violence "at the highest level" after a landmark survey uncovered widespread evidence of such incidents on Irish college campuses.

Cianan Brennan: RTÉ in need of a good tuning if it is to garner public support: The appearance of RTÉ’s director general before the PAC last week displayed the contradictions writ large of the broadcaster’s seemingly never-ending quest for more taxpayers’ cash while at the same time, treating some of its own employees as disposable commodities.

Three gardaí suspended for between five and eight years: Four members of the Garda Reserve are among 91 personnel who are currently on suspension from the force, while three gardaí have been on suspension for between five and eight years.

Nine serious injuries on Irish roads for every traffic death: The sheer scale and devastating long-lasting impact of serious injuries on Irish roads has been laid bare by new research.

What happens to an electric car when you drive in cold weather?: Though Ireland’s weather is reasonably mild, a fall to below zero degrees isn’t a rare occurrence during winter – so let’s take a look at what happens to your EV when it does.

Ronan O'Gara: Plenty of spice to keep us out of mischief during Six Nations: Caught Covid last week, restricting me to barracks for the greater part of a week. Not all bad though. I got to finesse my homemade chicken curry, writes Ronan O'Gara

Mane man: Sing 2's director on turning Bono into Clay Calloway the singing lion: When it came to casting a rock star for his sequel to animated smash Sing, Garth Jennings knew what he was looking for.

First Dates review: Cork's Jamie impresses as he opens up about losing his mum: There were was plenty of emotion on display from pairs who were mostly very compatible

A cloudy start with patchy rain and drizzle for western areas but it will be a little brighter and drier in the east.

The patchy rain will gradually spread to all areas before clearing in the evening but it will linger a little longer along western counties.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.