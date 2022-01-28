Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, January 28

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
More than 800 jobs will be created by Eli Lilly as part of a new €400m investment into Ireland as part of its global expansion
Government and higher education institutions have been urged to address sexual harassment and violence "at the highest level" after a landmark survey uncovered widespread evidence of such incidents on Irish college campuses.
The appearance of RTÉ’s director general before the PAC last week displayed the contradictions writ large of the broadcaster’s seemingly never-ending quest for more taxpayers’ cash while at the same time, treating some of its own employees as disposable commodities.
Four members of the Garda Reserve are among 91 personnel who are currently on suspension from the force, while three gardaí have been on suspension for between five and eight years.
The sheer scale and devastating long-lasting impact of serious injuries on Irish roads has been laid bare by new research.
Though Ireland’s weather is reasonably mild, a fall to below zero degrees isn’t a rare occurrence during winter – so let’s take a look at what happens to your EV when it does.
Caught Covid last week, restricting me to barracks for the greater part of a week. Not all bad though. I got to finesse my homemade chicken curry, writes Ronan O'Gara
When it came to casting a rock star for his sequel to animated smash Sing, Garth Jennings knew what he was looking for.
There were was plenty of emotion on display from pairs who were mostly very compatible
A cloudy start with patchy rain and drizzle for western areas but it will be a little brighter and drier in the east.
The patchy rain will gradually spread to all areas before clearing in the evening but it will linger a little longer along western counties.
