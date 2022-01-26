Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, January 26

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

The Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation said military sonar and live missile launches by the Russians has the potential to severely disrupt marine wildlife. Picture: AP

Irish fishers vow to protest as Russia tests missiles off Cork coast: Fishers are planning to press ahead with a peaceful protest off the Cork coast next month as Russia attempts to carry out armed military exercises there.

>>READ MORE.

'Two years of my son's life were lost': Alleged failures in care of children identified in North and South Kerry CAMHS: At just nine years old, Cian had to suffer the cold turkey withdrawal often reserved for hardened drug abusers, suffering sweats, cramps, and sickness due to medication he was allegedly wrongly prescribed at South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

>>READ MORE.

Rory Hearne: Shift to remote working is bumping up regional house prices: The latest wave of Covid appears to be receding, restrictions are being lifted, and people are feeling hopeful. But, unfortunately, when it comes to housing, things are getting worse if you are looking to buy a home. The latest figures show property prices increased by a whopping 14% in November.

>>READ MORE.

Central Bank sees 'damaging wage rises' as main risk to robust recovery: Economic activity and unemployment are returning rapidly to pre-crisis levels but stubbornly high inflation could yet hit the living standards of many of the lowest income households – even as wage increases take off, the Central Bank has said.

>>READ MORE.

In Pictures: Work almost completed on first new flyover of Cork's Dunkettle interchange: The first new flyover of Cork’s Dunkettle interchange project is slated to open later this week.

>>READ MORE.

Willie Walsh wades into row between Qatar Airways and Airbus: Willie Walsh, the head of the airline representative body IATA, has waded into a high-profile dispute between Airbus and Qatar Airways saying the planemaker's decision to revoke a jetliner contract was a new and "worrying" development.

>>READ MORE.

John Fallon: Escape clause in Stephen Kenny contract shows new reality for FAI: The last thing the FAI need in their pursuit of stability from a period of upheaval is another controversy, this time surrounding the manager’s future, writes John Fallon

>>READ MORE.

The Skin Nerd: Do you have red, dry skin? Here's how to boost your skin barrier: It can be a challenge to keep skin in tip-top condition during winter, says Jennifer Rock

>>READ MORE.

The Gilded Age review: Sumptuous period drama feels a bit like Downton New York: Meryl Streep's daughter and a couple of familiar faces impressed in the opening episode of a series set in a fascinating period in New York's history

>>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Any patchy frost and mist will clear this morning, leaving a largely dry start to the day with sunny spells.

However, cloud will build from the northwest through the day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing in the west and northwest during the afternoon, spreading further southeastwards in the evening.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.