Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, January 26

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Fishers are planning to press ahead with a peaceful protest off the Cork coast next month as Russia attempts to carry out armed military exercises there.
At just nine years old, Cian had to suffer the cold turkey withdrawal often reserved for hardened drug abusers, suffering sweats, cramps, and sickness due to medication he was allegedly wrongly prescribed at South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).
The latest wave of Covid appears to be receding, restrictions are being lifted, and people are feeling hopeful. But, unfortunately, when it comes to housing, things are getting worse if you are looking to buy a home. The latest figures show property prices increased by a whopping 14% in November.
Economic activity and unemployment are returning rapidly to pre-crisis levels but stubbornly high inflation could yet hit the living standards of many of the lowest income households – even as wage increases take off, the Central Bank has said.
The first new flyover of Cork’s Dunkettle interchange project is slated to open later this week.
Willie Walsh, the head of the airline representative body IATA, has waded into a high-profile dispute between Airbus and Qatar Airways saying the planemaker's decision to revoke a jetliner contract was a new and "worrying" development.
The last thing the FAI need in their pursuit of stability from a period of upheaval is another controversy, this time surrounding the manager’s future, writes John Fallon
It can be a challenge to keep skin in tip-top condition during winter, says Jennifer Rock
Meryl Streep's daughter and a couple of familiar faces impressed in the opening episode of a series set in a fascinating period in New York's history
Any patchy frost and mist will clear this morning, leaving a largely dry start to the day with sunny spells.
However, cloud will build from the northwest through the day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing in the west and northwest during the afternoon, spreading further southeastwards in the evening.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
