Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, January 25

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Employers who refuse to let staff work from home face being hauled before the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), under new laws to be approved today.
The law criminalising the purchase of sex and brothel-keeping is facilitating the targeting and abuse of sex workers, a report has found.
In 2017, a law was introduced with the publicly stated intention of protecting people like me but instead, it’s actually making us less safe, and in fact has increased the risks of violence, abuse and isolation, writes Poppy, a sex worker based in Ireland.
At President Joe Biden’s direction, the Pentagon is putting about 8,500 US-based troops on heightened alert for potential deployment to Europe to reassure allies amid rising fears of a possible Russian military move on Ukraine.
A motion will be brought to the Dáil today calling on the Minister for Education to provide Leaving Cert students with a choice between accredited grades and written examinations.
Homes for first-time buyers to consider in Kinsale, Ballyphehane, Bishopstown and Bandon Road
Ruairi Deane, Seán White, and Michael Hurley will not be part of the Cork football set-up for the 2022 season, with Mark Collins to make a decision on his inter-county future at the end of this month.
What our children need more than anything else now is hope, connection, meaning and purpose
Robert Hume raises a glass to some benevolent brewers.
This morning any mist or fog patches will clear and other than some well scattered outbreaks of light rain or drizzle, it will be a mostly dry and cloudy start.
Some sunny spells will break through as the day goes on.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox