Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, January 25

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

On the first day of a return to the workplace after most of the Covid restrictions have been lifted, the lights in the offices of One Albert Quay are illuminated as workers begin to return to work in Cork City. Picture: David Creedon

Employers could face Labour Court for refusing remote working requests: Employers who refuse to let staff work from home face being hauled before the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), under new laws to be approved today.

>>READ MORE.

Law on sex work creates 'perfect' atmosphere for abuse: The law criminalising the purchase of sex and brothel-keeping is facilitating the targeting and abuse of sex workers, a report has found.

>>READ MORE.

Sex worker in Ireland: New law has made my business more dangerous: In 2017, a law was introduced with the publicly stated intention of protecting people like me but instead, it’s actually making us less safe, and in fact has increased the risks of violence, abuse and isolation, writes Poppy, a sex worker based in Ireland.

>>READ MORE.

US puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia tension: At President Joe Biden’s direction, the Pentagon is putting about 8,500 US-based troops on heightened alert for potential deployment to Europe to reassure allies amid rising fears of a possible Russian military move on Ukraine.

>>READ MORE.

Offering students a hybrid Leaving Cert 'fairest thing to do': A motion will be brought to the Dáil today calling on the Minister for Education to provide Leaving Cert students with a choice between accredited grades and written examinations.

>>READ MORE.

Starter Homes: Quirky cottage in heart of Kinsale for €245,000: Homes for first-time buyers to consider in Kinsale, Ballyphehane, Bishopstown and Bandon Road

>>READ MORE.

Experienced West Cork trio not in Cork football panel for 2022: Ruairi Deane, Seán White, and Michael Hurley will not be part of the Cork football set-up for the 2022 season, with Mark Collins to make a decision on his inter-county future at the end of this month.

>>READ MORE.

Dr Colman Noctor: Our young people need to learn how to be carefree again: What our children need more than anything else now is hope, connection, meaning and purpose

>>READ MORE.

The 'beerage': The brewers who made it their business to make a difference: Robert Hume raises a glass to some benevolent brewers.

>>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

This morning any mist or fog patches will clear and other than some well scattered outbreaks of light rain or drizzle, it will be a mostly dry and cloudy start.

Some sunny spells will break through as the day goes on.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.