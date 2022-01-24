Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, January 24

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Gardaí responded to almost 50,000 domestic violence incidents in 2021, a 10% hike compared to a year earlier.
Robert Watt, the top civil servant controversially awarded an €81,000 pay increase last year, has received a further rise of nearly €3,000, six months after taking up the post, the Irish Examiner can reveal.
The killing of 23-year-old schoolteacher Ashling Murphy on January 12 in Tullamore sparked an unprecedented reaction from the public, Cianan writes.
The first new flyover on the massive Dunkettle interchange project in Cork is set to open within days, with a major traffic switch-over operation on the cards.
Groups that work with children can apply from today for a share of the phenomenal €6.6m raised in donations during and after The Late Late Toy Show.
Employers are being warned against forcing staff to make a rapid return to office-based work following the lifting of nearly all pandemic restrictions in Ireland.
It’s always only hurling but, while we all understand that reality, acceptance never tranquilises the anguish in those circumstances.
Car crashes, temper tantrums, histrionics, mind games and shotguns - the third episode of Smother’s second season throws up more drama than an Eastenders Christmas Special.
Focusing your attention on your senses helps you to be present in your body, not your mind.
Some patchy rain and drizzle around the country this morning but becoming mainly dry through the afternoon with some bright interludes, although drizzle will persist in some coastal areas. In Munster, temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees Celsius can be expected in light to moderate southerly or variable breezes.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
