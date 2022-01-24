Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, January 24

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Ryan Tubridy is pictured in the 3Olympia Theatre performing with Paudie O’Callaghan (11) from Tipperary for a special performance of Treat People With Kindness for the RTÉ’s The Late Late Toy Show 2021. Picture: Andres Poveda

10% surge in domestic violence cases as nine counties are still without refuges: Gardaí responded to almost 50,000 domestic violence incidents in 2021, a 10% hike compared to a year earlier. >>READ MORE.

Country's top civil servant given another pay rise: Robert Watt, the top civil servant controversially awarded an €81,000 pay increase last year, has received a further rise of nearly €3,000, six months after taking up the post, the Irish Examiner can reveal. >>READ MORE.

Far right exploits Ashling Murphy's death to ramp up anti-immigrant rhetoric: The killing of 23-year-old schoolteacher Ashling Murphy on January 12 in Tullamore sparked an unprecedented reaction from the public, Cianan writes. >>READ MORE.

First new Dunkettle interchange flyover to open in days: The first new flyover on the massive Dunkettle interchange project in Cork is set to open within days, with a major traffic switch-over operation on the cards. >>READ MORE.

Applications open for a share of Late Late Toy Show's €6.6m in donations: Groups that work with children can apply from today for a share of the phenomenal €6.6m raised in donations during and after The Late Late Toy Show. >>READ MORE.

Employers urged to consult with staff as demand for remote working remains: Employers are being warned against forcing staff to make a rapid return to office-based work following the lifting of nearly all pandemic restrictions in Ireland. >>READ MORE.

Anthony Daly: You'd want to have the stake driven through Ballyhale's hearts: It’s always only hurling but, while we all understand that reality, acceptance never tranquilises the anguish in those circumstances. >>READ MORE.

Smother review: Twists and turns galore in the hectic world of the Aherns: Car crashes, temper tantrums, histrionics, mind games and shotguns - the third episode of Smother’s second season throws up more drama than an Eastenders Christmas Special. >>READ MORE.

Sex File: She says I'm too chatty in bed: Focusing your attention on your senses helps you to be present in your body, not your mind. >>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Some patchy rain and drizzle around the country this morning but becoming mainly dry through the afternoon with some bright interludes, although drizzle will persist in some coastal areas. In Munster, temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees Celsius can be expected in light to moderate southerly or variable breezes.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.