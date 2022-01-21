Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, January 21

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Health officials last night recommended the ending of most Covid-19 restrictions in the coming days.
A new one-stop environmental court should be established to deal with everyday issues like wildlife crime, illegal hedge cutting, and air and water pollution, a taskforce of legal experts has recommended.
Just ten women have chosen to pursue claims through the Cervical Check Tribunal, with 336 others pursuing the Government through the High Court.
The expert behind UCC's bystander intervention programme says she has been "inundated with requests" from schools across the country wanting to sign up to a pilot scheme in the wake of Ashling Murphy's killing.
Friday will see a largely dry and cloudy with “a few limited bright or sunny spells”, mainly in the east and south.
People on the western and northwestern coasts may see some patchy drizzle while temperatures today will reach highs of 8C.
Tonight, it will be mainly dry and generally cloudy.
Lowest temperatures will be between 3C and 5C generally but it may dip a little colder locally under any clearer spells in the east and south with a touch of frost and some fog patches.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
