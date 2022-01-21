Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, January 21

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Cabinet to sign off on removal of most Covid-19 restrictions: Health officials last night recommended the ending of most Covid-19 restrictions in the coming days. >>READ MORE

One-stop court proposed to tackle wildlife and pollution issues: A new one-stop environmental court should be established to deal with everyday issues like wildlife crime, illegal hedge cutting, and air and water pollution, a taskforce of legal experts has recommended. >>READ MORE

First Dates recap: Bigamous husbands and one broken penis discussed over dinner: Nothing is off the table in the third episode of the new series. >>READ MORE

Just 10 women have taken claims through Cervical Check Tribunal: Just ten women have chosen to pursue claims through the Cervical Check Tribunal, with 336 others pursuing the Government through the High Court. >>READ MORE

Ashling Murphy killing sparks surge in demand for bystander intervention programme: The expert behind UCC's bystander intervention programme says she has been "inundated with requests" from schools across the country wanting to sign up to a pilot scheme in the wake of Ashling Murphy's killing. >>READ MORE

Blow-ins since Thackeray rate what they see on Cork's Grattan Hill: This sunny two hundred years old terrace has always been favoured by artists, writers, poets and creatives - so why don't the locals wise up? >>READ MORE

Joe Grimes: The Kerryman thriving with Cork >>READ MORE

Teachers can't tackle male violence when gagged by religion: Schools lack the legislation to teach objective sex education. Where are the public cries for that? >>READ MORE

Cathal Coughlan and Jacknife Lee mix old Ireland into a surreal brew: The star duo's new album was influenced by everything from Krafwerk and the Nazis to Gay Byrne and Danny La Rue. >>READ MORE

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Friday will see a largely dry and cloudy with “a few limited bright or sunny spells”, mainly in the east and south.

People on the western and northwestern coasts may see some patchy drizzle while temperatures today will reach highs of 8C.

Tonight, it will be mainly dry and generally cloudy.

Lowest temperatures will be between 3C and 5C generally but it may dip a little colder locally under any clearer spells in the east and south with a touch of frost and some fog patches.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.