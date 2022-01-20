Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, January 20

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
A man has been charged at Tullamore District court with the murder of Ashling Murphy in Co Offaly.
Remedial works on 40 schools with structural and fire safety defects have cost more than the original €160m construction bill.
The Department of Education is suing Western Building System in the High Court in 34 separate actions over 40 schools that are alleged to be faulty and dangerously constructed, writes Mick Clifford.
A number of property owners in a North Cork town have not been able to seek compensation for a 'systems failure' which caused flood damage nearly a year ago, as they are still awaiting a report from the Office of Public Works (OPW) on how it happened and who is responsible.
Gardaí seized cannabis and cocaine with a combined value of over €24,000 at a house in Cork City, it was alleged at Cork District Court.
The untimely death has occurred, following an accident abroad, of one of the best-known figures in Cork county’s property and estate agency circles, Michael O’Donovan Sr of Mallow.
The Connacht fly-half was jettisoned in the wake of the shock pool loss to Japan at the 2019 World Cup and had not seen in an Ireland camp until November.
The Cork artist on her rising international profile, and her current exhibition in Limerick, and being mouthy.
Slice of success for Sarah with pizza treat.
Thursday will be bright, cold and frosty with mod places.
The frost will clear to leave a mostly dry day with good sunny spells. The best of the sunshine will be in the southern half of the country.
Tonight will be largely dry with some drizzle in the north.
Temperatures will drop down to -2C in parts of Munster and south Leinster tonight with frost developing under clearer skies.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
