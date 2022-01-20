Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, January 20

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Jozef Puska, 31, remanded in custody charged with murder of Ashling Murphy: A man has been charged at Tullamore District court with the murder of Ashling Murphy in Co Offaly. >>READ MORE

Price of fixing defective schools has exceeded original building cost of €160m: Remedial works on 40 schools with structural and fire safety defects have cost more than the original €160m construction bill.>>READ MORE

Western Building Systems: Back to the future for construction as schools case reaches High Court: The Department of Education is suing Western Building System in the High Court in 34 separate actions over 40 schools that are alleged to be faulty and dangerously constructed, writes Mick Clifford. >>READ MORE

Fermoy property owners in limbo over flood system failure: A number of property owners in a North Cork town have not been able to seek compensation for a 'systems failure' which caused flood damage nearly a year ago, as they are still awaiting a report from the Office of Public Works (OPW) on how it happened and who is responsible. >>READ MORE

Cork man arrested after seizure of cannabis and cocaine worth €24k: Gardaí seized cannabis and cocaine with a combined value of over €24,000 at a house in Cork City, it was alleged at Cork District Court. >>READ MORE

Renowned Cork property figure dies in Spain: The untimely death has occurred, following an accident abroad, of one of the best-known figures in Cork county’s property and estate agency circles, Michael O’Donovan Sr of Mallow. >>READ MORE

Jack Carty gets opportunity at Ireland redemption: The Connacht fly-half was jettisoned in the wake of the shock pool loss to Japan at the 2019 World Cup and had not seen in an Ireland camp until November. >>READ MORE

Aideen Barry: 'I’m from Mayfield, so I have that Roy Keane thing’: The Cork artist on her rising international profile, and her current exhibition in Limerick, and being mouthy. >>READ MORE

Operation Transformation review: Slice of success for Sarah with pizza treat. >>READ MORE

TODAY'S WEATHER

Thursday will be bright, cold and frosty with mod places.

The frost will clear to leave a mostly dry day with good sunny spells. The best of the sunshine will be in the southern half of the country.

Tonight will be largely dry with some drizzle in the north.

Temperatures will drop down to -2C in parts of Munster and south Leinster tonight with frost developing under clearer skies.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

