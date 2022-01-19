Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, January 19

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Gardaí have 'huge amount' of evidence on Ashling Murphy murder suspect: Gardaí have a "huge amount" of evidence to put to a man being questioned about the murder of Ashling Murphy.

Call for parking spaces to be moved from homes to stop people using cars: Car parking spaces should be moved from homes to encourage people to give up their cars, an Oireachtas committee has heard.

Human-led mass extinction event could cost planet up to 260,000 species: The world may have lost up to 260,000 species, or 13%, in the last 500 years as a human-led sixth mass extinction event currently takes shape.

Five stillbirths, two newborn deaths conclusively linked to Delta variant in unvaccinated mothers: Research from a team at Cork University Maternity Hospital has conclusively linked five stillbirths and two newborn deaths in Ireland late last year to the impact of the Delta variant of Covid-19 on unvaccinated mothers.

Winner of record-breaking €19.06m jackpot makes contact with National Lottery: The winner of last Saturday's record-breaking €19.06m lotto jackpot has made contact with lotto officials to begin the process of claiming their winnings.

Tonga avoids widespread disaster despite huge volcano blast: Tonga appears to have avoided the widespread devastation that many initially feared would follow last week's violent undersea volcanic eruption.

Best in class: Ten players to watch in the Fitzgibbon Cup: Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch will be amongst the talents lining out in the illustrious third level competition which commences on Wednesday afternoon.

Why everyone should include ceramides in their winter routine: Ceramides are the ultimate unsung heroes when it comes to nourishing seriously parched skin, writes Jennifer Rock.

Janis Ian on coming out, Bill Cosby, and her swan-song album: The benefits of hindsight has given the At Seventeen singer fresh perspective on how women in the music industry have been treated

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Patchy rain will greet people in Munster and Leinster this morning but that will gradually clear southeastwards.

Today will see a “mainly dry” day with sunny spells and a few showers in north Ulster.

Later tonight, it will be cold and dry with clear spells while frost will develop in many areas.

Temperatures will drop to between -1C and 3C degrees with light northwest or variable breezes.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.