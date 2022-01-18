Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, January 18

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR MORNING DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Floral tributes and candles surround a photographer left at the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Co Offaly, where primary school teacher Ashling Murphy was found dead last Wednesday.

Ashling Murphy's cherished pupils to form guard of honour at her funeral: The primary school pupils who adored Ashling Murphy will form a poignant guard of honour at her funeral today as the country comes to a standstill to say a final farewell to the murdered schoolteacher. >>READ MORE

Phased return to offices and midnight pub closures on the cards: A major easing of Covid-19 restrictions is to be announced this week, amid growing optimism that the worst of the Omicron wave is over. >>READ MORE

Elaine Loughlin: Long history of empty promises in response to violence against women. >>READ MORE

Where are Ireland's vacant properties: The number of vacant dwellings in Ireland stood at 90,158 last year, a new report has said. >>READ MORE

Controversy over departure of popular Waterford priest: Controversy has flared in the Diocese of Waterford over the departure of a popular priest. >>READ MORE

Wind-free January increases pressure on Irish household and business bills beyond winter: An unseasonably windless January is adding to Ireland's energy headache and could result in record hikes in household and business bills extending beyond the winter, an Irish energy expert has warned. >>READ MORE

Time for Cork football to change its nonsense grading system: The senior grade is the only one where Cork has a level playing field with Kerry, says John Fintan Daly. >>READ MORE

How do you explain the incomprehensible to our children? We all need basic ground rules in our lives to feel safe. But Ashling's murder last week has shattered our understanding of safety precautions. >>READ MORE

'You can tell the mentality of the bombmaker by the device’: Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure reunites with Jed Mercurio for a new series following the fortunes of a police bomb squad. >>READ MORE

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Tuesday will start outbreaks of rain in Atlantic counties, with brighter weather in the east.

The rain and drizzle will move eastwards through the afternoon and evening, whilst becoming light and patchy.

Tonight will see some light rain with some mist and fog in some parts too.

Temperatures will be cooler today, ranging between 8C to 11C, while the mercury will fall to between 4C and 7C tonight.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.