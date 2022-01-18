Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, January 18

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
The primary school pupils who adored Ashling Murphy will form a poignant guard of honour at her funeral today as the country comes to a standstill to say a final farewell to the murdered schoolteacher.
A major easing of Covid-19 restrictions is to be announced this week, amid growing optimism that the worst of the Omicron wave is over.
Long history of empty promises in response to violence against women.
The number of vacant dwellings in Ireland stood at 90,158 last year, a new report has said.
Controversy has flared in the Diocese of Waterford over the departure of a popular priest.
An unseasonably windless January is adding to Ireland's energy headache and could result in record hikes in household and business bills extending beyond the winter, an Irish energy expert has warned.
The senior grade is the only one where Cork has a level playing field with Kerry, says John Fintan Daly.
We all need basic ground rules in our lives to feel safe. But Ashling's murder last week has shattered our understanding of safety precautions.
Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure reunites with Jed Mercurio for a new series following the fortunes of a police bomb squad.
Tuesday will start outbreaks of rain in Atlantic counties, with brighter weather in the east.
The rain and drizzle will move eastwards through the afternoon and evening, whilst becoming light and patchy.
Tonight will see some light rain with some mist and fog in some parts too.
Temperatures will be cooler today, ranging between 8C to 11C, while the mercury will fall to between 4C and 7C tonight.
