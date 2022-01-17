Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, January 17

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Ireland’s nine billionaires have increased their wealth by 58% to €49.7bn since the start of the pandemic, analysis by Oxfam has found.
A man appearing to masturbate hijacked an online vigil in memory of Ashling Murphy as one of the speakers was addressing the issue of gender violence.
Tullamore has been shaken to its core by Ashling Murphy's murder:
Politicians from across the South East will meet on Tuesday to discuss concerns that Waterford could lose its search and rescue base.
An applicant for the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) at the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis received several thousand euro despite not having worked in the previous 15 years.
Space inside and out in Crossbarry for €295,000: Homes for first-time buyers to consider in Crossbarry, Blarney Street, Cobh and Ballydehob.
There is significance in the result from Thurles beyond the destination of silverware.
My libido is tailing off, will testosterone boost it?
Thriller tropes, plenty of twists and secret love.
Frost will greet most people this morning but it will clear through the morning to leave a dry day with sunny spells.
Met Éireann has said that temperatures will be slightly milder in the southwest than the rest of the country with highs of 8C to 10C expected.
Tonight will be mostly dry with some clear spells.
However, it “will turn cloudier from the Atlantic overnight with patchy rain and drizzle developing in the west and southwest towards morning”.
