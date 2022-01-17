Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, January 17

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

In their tens of thousands, people have been standing together in vigils for Ashling Murphy, in small groups and also in mass gatherings, all over Ireland and beyond. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Billionaires' wealth grew by 58% during pandemic, says Oxfam: Ireland’s nine billionaires have increased their wealth by 58% to €49.7bn since the start of the pandemic, analysis by Oxfam has found. >>READ MORE

Man hijacks online Ashling Murphy vigil to display porn during gender violence discussion: A man appearing to masturbate hijacked an online vigil in memory of Ashling Murphy as one of the speakers was addressing the issue of gender violence. >>READ MORE

Gearoid Keegan: Tullamore has been shaken to its core by Ashling Murphy's murder: >>READ MORE

Fears in Waterford that search and rescue base could be lost: Politicians from across the South East will meet on Tuesday to discuss concerns that Waterford could lose its search and rescue base. >>READ MORE

PUP claimant had not worked in 15 years: An applicant for the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) at the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis received several thousand euro despite not having worked in the previous 15 years. >>READ MORE

Starter Homes: Space inside and out in Crossbarry for €295,000: Homes for first-time buyers to consider in Crossbarry, Blarney Street, Cobh and Ballydehob. >>READ MORE

Tony Leen – Barrs strike an important blow for Cork football: There is significance in the result from Thurles beyond the destination of silverware. >>READ MORE

Sex File: My libido is tailing off, will testosterone boost it? >>READ MORE

Smother episode 2 review: Thriller tropes, plenty of twists and secret love. >>READ MORE

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

There will be frost in many places this morning.

Frost will greet most people this morning but it will clear through the morning to leave a dry day with sunny spells.

Met Éireann has said that temperatures will be slightly milder in the southwest than the rest of the country with highs of 8C to 10C expected.

Tonight will be mostly dry with some clear spells.

However, it “will turn cloudier from the Atlantic overnight with patchy rain and drizzle developing in the west and southwest towards morning”.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

