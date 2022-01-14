Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, January 14

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
The man who was arrested in relation to the murder of Ashling Murphy in Co Offaly has been released.
After the shocking murder of Ashling Murphy, women are thinking it could have been them.
Naoise Connolly joins Mick Clifford on this week's pod to discuss her fight for justice for her late husband, Mick Ryan
Plans for a major road upgrade running from Waterford to Cahir in Co Tipperary have stalled due to a lack of funding.
Rising ocean temperatures have caused an enigmatic ocean giant to venture north into Irish waters and beyond, almost 50 years of observations off the Cork coast have helped confirm.
Pressure is mounting on Boris Johnson amid fresh allegations that two further Downing Street parties were held while coronavirus restrictions were in place, the night before Prince Philip’s funeral.
The decision follows comments from the prime minister, Scott Morrison, on Thursday that he expects authorities to apply the policies of the government that non-citizen non-residents must be double vaccinated or have an acceptable medical exemption
Whether it was last month’s visit by Castres to Thomond Park or the most recent trip to Stade Pierre Fabre that first springs to mind when thinking of tonight’s European opponents, the immediate reaction tends to be an uncomfortable feeling in the pit of one’s stomach writes Simon Lewis.
As Ricky Gervais launches the third series of his hugely popular comedy drama, he tells us why people are happy to watch a story about grief and mortality.
All four couples hit it off on last night's show, but one decided to end the evening as friends
Any mist will clear this morning and it will be a largely dry day with just isolated patches of drizzle.
It will be generally cloudy but a few sunny intervals will develop at times.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox