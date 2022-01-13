Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, January 13

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Murder probe underway after female jogger, 20s, dies in random attack : A man has been arrested after a woman out jogging was killed in an apparently random daylight attack on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Cork City urged to take the plunge with a new city lido: An ambitious proposal to create a lido in Cork City will involve a trawl of potential suitable sites over an area stretching from the bridge at the Anglers Rest Bar and Restaurant in Carrigrohane to Blackrock village.

HSE in damage control mode to block full publication of Brandon report: After months of delay, the HSE finally published the executive summary of the Brandon Report on December 16, the same day the Dáil adjourned for the Christmas break, preventing meaningful political discussion of what HSE chief Paul Reid described as “one of the most repulsive reports that I have read and indeed one of the most gruesome reports I have had to read in my career”.

Lack of complaints mechanism a 'major gap' in plan for online regulator: The Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill paves the way for a powerful new regulator to oversee online communications, the minister with responsibility for media said yesterday.

Cork men involved in feud between two families claim 'tensions have simmered down': Two men appealing jail terms for their part in a feud between two families – where they were caught with a truck loaded with weapons – were put on bonds to keep the peace for four months to see how matters between the families proceed.

Top-class Munster eaterie and guest house, Aherne's Seafood Restaurant of Youghal, is a €2m catch: One of the country’s best-known seafood restaurants and quality guest accommodation businesses, Aherne’s of Youghal, has been put up for sale, just before celebrating 100 years in same-family ownership.

Sean O’Shea pulls the strings as Kerry record comprehensive victory: Kerry will play Cork in the McGrath Cup final on Saturday week after recording their second comprehensive victory in Group B of the competition.

'Things are very different': M Night Shyamalan and Rupert Grint on the return of Servant: Tentatively balancing the harsh realities of bereavement with the undeniably surreal world inhabited by fictional Philadelphia couple Sean and Dorothy Turner, Servant is a series that continues to attract classic horror fans in their droves.

Consumer Corner: Would you like some extra money next Christmas?: What is a ‘manage’ you may ask. Well it could be just the answers to all your Christmas themed prayers at the end of 2022.

Any lingering fog will be slow to clear due to light southerly winds and may persist today.

Today will be dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

