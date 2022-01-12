Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, January 12

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Government expected to back easing of close contact rules today : Close contacts of Covid-19 cases who have had a booster and have no symptoms will no longer have to isolate under changes expected to be rubberstamped today by the Government.

Government accused of steering the surge in prices of used cars: Car dealers have accused the Government of steering the used car market to a point where prices are now 56% higher than the start of the pandemic.

Lynn Ruane: Living near mammy is not a luxury for single parents — it’s about survival: Many women today are shamed for seeking housing close to the support they need to live

Defence Forces chefs struggling to give troops three meals a day for €4.20: Napoleon famously declared an army marches on its stomach so he would not be impressed that Irish military chefs must battle to prepare three meals per day for just €4.20 per person.

Boris Johnson again courts scandal amid rule-breaking party claims: Reports that Boris Johnson and his then fiancé Carrie Symonds attended a “bring your own booze” party in the garden of 10 Downing Street during lockdown have reignited uproar for a British prime minister familiar with scandal.

'Hackers don’t need to try very hard when targeting Irish companies': Cybercrime targeting business is expected to increase this year, despite companies and State bodies facing its most “disastrous” year in 2021.

Brian Hurley continues good early-season form as Cork sweep past Waterford: Retaining just four of the starting 15 that defeated Clare by five points at the weekend - Brian Hurley, Joe Grimes, Cian Kiely and Sean Meehan - Cork are through to the final against either Kerry or Tipperary.

The Skin Nerd's guide to buying the best skincare products to suit your needs: Like a kid in a sweet shop, it is hard for skincare enthusiasts like me to resist the temptations of a new ingredient or a celebrity endorsement, but a more considered journey to the till benefits both your bank balance and the health of your skin!

'We were a natural pairing': Paul Brady and Andy Irvine on their 1976 classic: Here is the story of how this remarkable meeting of minds came to be

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

This morning will be dry with good spells of sunshine developing.

Becoming a little cloudier later in parts of the west and northwest with the odd spot of drizzle occurring.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.