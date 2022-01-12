Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, January 12

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Close contacts of Covid-19 cases who have had a booster and have no symptoms will no longer have to isolate under changes expected to be rubberstamped today by the Government.
Car dealers have accused the Government of steering the used car market to a point where prices are now 56% higher than the start of the pandemic.
Many women today are shamed for seeking housing close to the support they need to live
Napoleon famously declared an army marches on its stomach so he would not be impressed that Irish military chefs must battle to prepare three meals per day for just €4.20 per person.
Reports that Boris Johnson and his then fiancé Carrie Symonds attended a “bring your own booze” party in the garden of 10 Downing Street during lockdown have reignited uproar for a British prime minister familiar with scandal.
Cybercrime targeting business is expected to increase this year, despite companies and State bodies facing its most “disastrous” year in 2021.
Retaining just four of the starting 15 that defeated Clare by five points at the weekend - Brian Hurley, Joe Grimes, Cian Kiely and Sean Meehan - Cork are through to the final against either Kerry or Tipperary.
Like a kid in a sweet shop, it is hard for skincare enthusiasts like me to resist the temptations of a new ingredient or a celebrity endorsement, but a more considered journey to the till benefits both your bank balance and the health of your skin!
Here is the story of how this remarkable meeting of minds came to be
This morning will be dry with good spells of sunshine developing.
Becoming a little cloudier later in parts of the west and northwest with the odd spot of drizzle occurring.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
