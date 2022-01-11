Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, January 11

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Taoiseach rules out mandatory Covid vaccinations amid rising concerns: The Taoiseach has ruled out forcing people to be vaccinated against Covid-19 >>READ MORE.

Omicron causing serious disruption at shops and salons for second week: Major disruption has extended for a second week for staffing at supermarkets, fashion outlets, and hair salons amid the continuing huge wave of Omicron illness, the largest grocers, small shop owners and biggest retail trade union have warned >>READ MORE.

Elaine Loughlin - Two initial vaccines now provide little more protection than HSE card they are written on: Should the Government not be considering an update to Covid certs (as has been done with international travel) in parallel with the easing of restrictions? >>READ MORE.

Sex for rent issue referred to the Attorney General: Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has asked the Attorney General for advice on whether sex for rent advertisements are covered by existing legislation >>READ MORE.

Multi-million euro upgrade of Cork road shelved due to lack of funding: A multi-million euro upgrade of a major Cork road has been shelved due to a lack of funding >>READ MORE.

Australian Border Force investigating whether Novak Djokovic made false travel claim: The Australian Border Force is investigating whether Novak Djokovic incorrectly declared he had not travelled and would not do so for two weeks before his flight to Australia, in the latest twist in the tennis star’s visa cancellation saga >>READ MORE.

Kerry friends and foes got behind Kilmoyley Munster bid: Last Thursday evening, Kilmoyley hurling club set up a GoFundMe page in a bid to cover the costs of their Munster intermediate campaign >>READ MORE.

Colman Noctor - Responding to the fourth wave of anxiety in our young people: I have been struck by how many young people do not talk about the presence of sadness - instead, it's the absence of happiness or joy >>READ MORE.

Do collagen supplements live up to the hype and will they transform my skin?: Supplements to promote more youthful skin may have their place — but experts suggest starting with a healthy diet >>READ MORE.

Dry and bright for most this morning with good sunshine developing for the day. Cloudier over southern parts at first with some light rain and drizzle, clearing through the morning.

Highest temperatures of 7C to 10C. Winds will be generally light southwesterly or variable in direction.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.