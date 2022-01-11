Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, January 11

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Dry and bright for most this morning with good sunshine developing for the day. Cloudier over southern parts at first with some light rain and drizzle, clearing through the morning.
Highest temperatures of 7C to 10C. Winds will be generally light southwesterly or variable in direction.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
