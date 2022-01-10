Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, January 10

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
A rather cloudy and damp start to the week with patchy outbreaks of light rain or drizzle. Staying cloudy with light rain or drizzle for the afternoon but it will feel mild with highs of 9C to 12C, turning cooler but drier and clearer later in the afternoon as moderate southwest winds turn westerly.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
