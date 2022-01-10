Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, January 10

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

A MILLION IRISH PEOPLE AT RISK OF POVERTY AS 'HOUSING SUBSIDIES ARE NOT WORKING': Almost one fifth (19%) of the population is living below the poverty line when housing costs are factored in, with an extra 300,000 people forced into poverty in the past year, according to latest research from Social Justice Ireland (SJI).>>READ MORE.

NOVAK DJOKAVIC WINS APPEAL AGAINST CANCELLATION OF AUSTRALIAN VISA: World number one men’s tennis player Novak Djokovic has won an appeal against a decision to refuse him a visa in the Federal Circuit Court of Australia ahead of the Australian Open.>>READ MORE.

SURGE IN HSE REFERRALS AS CHILDREN STRUGGLE TO GET GPS : Parents across the country struggling to register their children with a GP are becoming more reliant on the HSE to find a practice for their families.>>READ MORE.

PAUL HOSFORD: ONE ROLE, ONE VISION, HOW ONE MAYOR COULD TRANSFORM LIMERICK: Envisaged to have a hand in everything from transport to enterprise, policing to aviation policy, the Limerick mayor is a real chance to deliver major change to the city and county.>>READ MORE.

19 PEOPLE INCLUDING NINE CHILDREN DIE IN NEW YORK APARTMENT BLAZE: Nineteen people, including nine children, have been killed in an apartment fire in New York City, in what the city’s fire commissioner called one of the worst blazes in recent memory >>READ MORE.

BORD NA MÓNA: Bord na Móna plans to launch a new utility selling energy to business customers for the first time, a move which brings it into direct competition with Electric Ireland, owned by rival State firm ESB, the Irish Examiner has learned.>>READ MORE.

ANTHONY DALY: HURT IS CLEARLY DRIVING THIS BALLYGUNNER SQUAD: That hurt is clearly driving this Ballygunner squad, but I felt that their main source of motivation going into yesterday was the fallout from the Loughmore-Castleiney game.>>READ MORE.

SMOTHER REVIEW: IRELAND’S FEISTIEST FAMILY OFF TO AN ENTERTAINING START: Ireland’s feistiest family has returned to RTÉ’s Sunday night schedule. Season two of Smother brings us back to the shorelines of Ireland’s west, where secrets, lies and skullduggery continue to surround the Ahern family.>>READ MORE.

SEX FILE: HE ONLY MAKES LOVE TO MAKE ME HAPPY: My husband and I have always had a good sex life, although it's not so frequent these days. We're now in our 60s and he told me that the only reason he still has sex is to please me and that he could take it or leave it at his age. Now it feels so one-sided and it's put me off. What should I do? >>READ MORE.

A rather cloudy and damp start to the week with patchy outbreaks of light rain or drizzle. Staying cloudy with light rain or drizzle for the afternoon but it will feel mild with highs of 9C to 12C, turning cooler but drier and clearer later in the afternoon as moderate southwest winds turn westerly.

