Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, January 7

Teacher Aisha Heffernan with Cole Rixon and Oisín O’Dea at Scoil Clíodhna Community National School in Carrigtwohill, Co Cork.

Rolling class closures likely as schools report 'incredibly difficult' first day back: School principals have revealed record low student attendances and severe staff shortages as the country reported its highest ever Covid-19 case numbers >>READ MORE.

Mother fears for her suicidal daughter who can't get into eating disorder centre: A mother whose daughter has attempted suicide while awaiting inpatient treatment for an eating disorder says her family is one of those hoping for a bed in a facility lying idle since last April >>READ MORE.

Munster feeder school rankings reveals dominance of fee-paying schools in Cork: Analysis by the Irish Examiner has revealed the top ranking feeder schools in Munster, and particularly in the case of UCC, the dominance of fee-paying feeder schools >>READ MORE.

'My dad is 92 and waited 27 hours to get a bed': study looks at care of elderly in A&E: Long waiting times, unpleasant waiting conditions, and lack of communication have been listed as among the challenges faced by older people when seeking care in hospital Emergency Departments (EDs) >>READ MORE.

€21.5m for regeneration projects will see vacant buildings become remote working hubs: The Government has announced €21.5m funding for 27 landmark regeneration projects nationwide >>READ MORE.

Golfgate trial tees off with ‘hysteria’ accusations: Life and the pandemic have moved on, but the legal fall-out from Golfgate just got started yesterday >>READ MORE.

Novak Djokovic is awaiting the outcome of an appeal against the decision by the Australian Border Force (ABF) to cancel his entry visa and deport him. Picture: John Walton

Novak Djokovic has been ‘crucified’ and is ‘prisoner’ in Australia, says father: Novak Djokovic’s father claims the world number one has been made a scapegoat and been “crucified” in the row with Australian authorities over a Covid-19 medical exemption >>READ MORE.

A new test identifies your inflammation age - which could provide early health warnings: Scientists have developed a blood test to measure inflammatory age, giving us an early warning of conditions such as heart disease and dementia. Is this the future of preventative health care? >>READ MORE.

‘Scoliosis made me a stronger dancer’ - Saoirse takes spinal surgery in her step: Saoirse was diagnosed with AIS when she was 12 years old. But it didn't stop her from dancing or winning competitions. With the help of spinal fusion surgery, she's now a professional Irish dancer >>READ MORE.

“Hazardous travelling conditions” are expected this morning in some parts with a status yellow snow and ice warning in place for the entire country.

Met Éireann said “scattered showers of hail, sleet and snow, and icy stretches” could lead to dangerous conditions with the warning in place until 11am today.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

