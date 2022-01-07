Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, January 7

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
“Hazardous travelling conditions” are expected this morning in some parts with a status yellow snow and ice warning in place for the entire country.
Met Éireann said “scattered showers of hail, sleet and snow, and icy stretches” could lead to dangerous conditions with the warning in place until 11am today.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
