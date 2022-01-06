Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, January 6

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Proof of booster will be needed to enter pubs and restaurants, says Taoiseach: People wanting to enjoy a pint in a pub or eat in a restaurant will need proof of a booster vaccine to gain entry, the Taoiseach has said. >>READ MORE.

Back to school: 'Palpable anxiety among students' about return to the classroom: Thousands of teachers are expected to be absent from schools as they reopen on Thursday due to soaring Covid-19 cases. >>READ MORE.

Nollaig na mBan: A day for the women of Ireland: We have Cork to thank for Nollaig na mBan, and Kerry, Dingle in particular, too. Women's Little Christmas, on January 6, was celebrated mostly in the south west, with some parts of Ireland claiming to never have heard about the custom. >>READ MORE.

Taxi drivers sanctioned for failing to wear masks correctly: Taxi drivers failing to correctly wear face coverings were among the complaints filed with the National Transport Authority (NTA) in 2021. >>READ MORE.

Eating disorder treatment centre lies idle — just three public beds in entire country: A private inpatient treatment facility for eating disorder patients has been lying idle since last April while there are just three public beds available in the entire country. >>READ MORE.

Novak Djokovic refused entry to Australia as visa cancelled at airport: He will be flown out of Melbourne on Thursday amid a spiralling outcry over his controversial “medical exemption” agreed by the tournament’s organisers. >>READ MORE.

Jack O'Connor's Kerry return off to flying start as Clifford brothers lead the way: Most noticeable for January 5 was the sharpness of the Kerry forwards, particularly so their passing, with a number of marks made throughout the opening half. >>READ MORE.

Meet the leaders: Final Operation Transformation leader is Cork beautician and farmer: Operation Transformation kicks off a new season tonight, and this year there will be no Lycra-style clothes for their check-in - instead, they will wear t-shirts and shorts or leggings. Here, we reveal all five leaders. >>READ MORE.

Marian Keyes, Dolly Parton, Donal Ryan... 22 books coming in 2022: Our pick of the upcoming fiction releases includes some great reading right across the genre. >>READ MORE.

This morning, rain will extend eastwards across Munster and will be heavy at times.

It will clear later this morning with sunny spells and frequent blustery showers following, some heavy with hail and isolated thunderstorms.

The showers will turn increasingly wintry this afternoon and evening. Fresh to strong southerly winds will become westerly as rain clears with temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

