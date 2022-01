Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Students to return to classrooms despite Omicron fears: One million schoolchildren will return to the classroom on Thursday, despite fears raised by teacher unions about safety for students and staff >>READ MORE.

'Constipated' civil service a key challenge for Sinn Féin in power, says McDonald: Tackling the "constipated" public and civil service will be one of the biggest challenges for Sinn Féin in government, Mary Lou McDonald has said >>READ MORE.

The cost of living with cancer - 'It ripped my life apart': Surviving cancer is the new normal. But cancer patients face an increased cost of living, and the finance world hasn’t caught up with the prognosis >>READ MORE.

Company behind new Covid-19 treatment 'cannot get meeting with Government': The company behind a new Covid-19 anti-viral treatment which could relieve pressure on the country's intensive care unit (ICU) beds claims it has not been granted meetings with senior Government officials >>READ MORE.

Cork man threatened to 'f***ing shoot' owner of his local shop: A young man allegedly tried to rob his local shop on St Stephen’s Day by approaching the counter wearing a mask and keeping his hand in his pocket as he threatened to shoot the shopkeeper >>READ MORE.

Many companies don't expect meaningful return to office until second quarter: A significant amount of Irish company bosses do not expect to have the bulk of their staff back in their company’s office or workplace until April at the earliest, according to a survey >>READ MORE.

Munster seem locked in a time warp, as evidenced once again by the Sportsground performance. This no-risk approach was typified by Ben Healy’s long-range drop goal attempt, from his own half on 67 minutes after a poor Connacht clearance kick, despite having a gaping counter-attacking opportunity out wide. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Donal Lenihan - After Sportsground shambles, who in Munster will stand up and be counted?: Munster seem locked in a time warp. If they continue in the vein of the last two limp attacking efforts, then you can forget about any prospect of breaking the trophy drought for another season >>READ MORE.

CMAT, Sello, Biig Piig: 15 Irish music acts to watch out for in 2022: As genres blend and flocks of new talent emerge from the lockdown era, it looks like being an exciting year ahead for Irish music >>READ MORE.

Donie O’Sullivan - Five things we learned during the Capitol Man documentary: A documentary about Caherciveen’s man in Washington shed some light on Donie O’Sullivan. Here’s what we learned >>READ MORE.

A frosty start in many areas this morning with some icy stretches. It will be a mostly dry day with some sunny spells and variable amounts of cloud.

Maximum afternoon temperatures generally range from 4C to 6C in light, variable winds.

