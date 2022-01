Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Union calls for staggered reopening of schools due to expected teacher shortages: The Association of Secondary Teachers of Ireland (ASTI) has called for the planned reopening of schools this week to be “delayed and staggered” ahead of its meeting today with Department of Health and public health officials >>READ MORE.

Under the new system, a floor price has been set for all alcohol products under which they cannot be sold, meaning heavily discounted slabs of 24 cans of beer or cider must now cost in the region of €40. Picture: Sasko Lazarov

Minimum alcohol pricing 'a kick in the teeth', say retailers: Cheap slabs of beer are now a thing of the past, as the Government’s minimum alcohol pricing comes into force today >>READ MORE.

Q&A: Am I eligible for the local authority home loan scheme?: The new regulations will make it easier for single people to avail of a State-backed mortgage for a new, second-hand or self-build home >>READ MORE.

'Grim picture for homebuyers' as property prices inflated 9.7% in a year: The latest report from property website MyHome.ie paints a “grim picture for homebuyers”, as asking prices have inflated by 9.7% nationally in the past year >>READ MORE.

Thomas Davis St in Cork one of the country's 'most littered sites': A snapshot survey on the battle against litter has been described as “grim reading” for the biggest cities in Ireland >>READ MORE.

Elizabeth Holmes convicted of fraud over ‘blood-testing’ start-up Theranos: Elizabeth Holmes has been convicted of fraud for turning her blood-testing start-up Theranos into a sophisticated sham >>READ MORE.

UPBEAT: Plenty hinges on the Nations League for Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny as results may seal a play-off for the Euro 2024 finals before the qualifiers kick off next year. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Irish football in 2022: 11 things to be excited about in the coming year: Two international tournaments, the women’s Euro finals and men’s World Cup, will be played out without Irish representation but there’s a myriad of activities to consume the footballing public in 2022 >>READ MORE.

From flash mobs to All-Ireland double for Cork, here are some famous faces' hopes for 2022: As we launch ourselves into 2022, some well-known people tell Donal O’Keeffe their New Year’s resolutions. >>READ MORE.

Cork YouTube star Mick O'Donovan: 'My family think I’m loaded, but that’s not the case': Mick O’Donovan's quirky take on the gaming world have given him millions of hits >>READ MORE.

Frost at first today but this will clear through this morning. Today will be mainly dry with good spells of crisp winter sunshine.

There will be isolated showers with the highest temperatures of 4C to 7C in a moderate northwest wind.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

