Labour senator Ivana Bacik said the reforms are needed as a result of the Belfast rugby players rape trial and the recent case of a young woman's underwear being raised as evidence during a recent trial in the Republic.
Labour senator Ivana Bacik said the reforms are needed as a result of the Belfast rugby players rape trial and the recent case of a young woman's underwear being raised as evidence during a recent trial in the Republic.
The director of the Rape Crisis Network Ireland, Cliona Saidlear has said that there is space in the Irish legal system for protocols for the behaviour of lawyers in rape cases.MORE
The director of Dublin’s Rape Crisis Centre, Noeline Blackwell says there needs to be a change in legislation and in public attitudes towards rape.MORE
It is hard to imagine an item of female underwear becoming a global flag of protest.MORE
A rally to protest against victim blaming is to take place in Cork city centre on Wednesday following a recent case in the Central Criminal Court where a barrister representing a man in a rape trial said that the jury should reflect on the underwear worn by a teenage girl.MORE
The head of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre Noeline Blackwell has hit out at the use of 'rape stereotypes' in rape trials.MORE
A high court judge has said he “completely” agrees that complainants in rape cases should have access to legal advice during trials.MORE