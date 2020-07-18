  • Lotto: Saturday, July 18, 2020

    Jackpot €3,632,507

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total, over 96,000 players won prizes. including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize receiving €96,153.

    • 12
    • 14
    • 25
    • 27
    • 40
    • 44
    • 2
    MatchPrizeWinner(s)
    6€3,632,5070
    5+1€96,1531
    5€2,38714
    4+1€17548
    4€57956
    3+1€261409
    3€1016439
    2+1€314643

  • Lotto Plus 1: Saturday, July 18, 2020

    Jackpot €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 30
    • 32
    • 40
    • 42
    • 43
    • 46
    • 27
    MatchPrizeWinner(s)
    6€1,000,0000
    5+1€5,0000
    5€50019
    4+1€5045
    4€20799
    3+1€101122
    3€313868
    2+1€210892

  • Lotto Plus 2: Saturday, July 18, 2020

    Jackpot €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 2
    • 4
    • 19
    • 26
    • 27
    • 39
    • 22
    MatchPrizeWinner(s)
    6€250,0000
    5+1€2,5002
    5€25026
    4+1€2572
    4€101158
    3+1€51548
    3€319085
    2+1€214159

