Lotto: Saturday, July 18, 2020
Jackpot €3,632,507
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total, over 96,000 players won prizes. including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize receiving €96,153.
12
14
25
27
40
44
2
Match
Prize
Winner(s)
6
€3,632,507
0
5+1
€96,153
1
5
€2,387
14
4+1
€175
48
4
€57
956
3+1
€26
1409
3
€10
16439
2+1
€3
14643
Lotto Plus 1: Saturday, July 18, 2020
Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
30
32
40
42
43
46
27
Match
Prize
Winner(s)
6
€1,000,000
0
5+1
€5,000
0
5
€500
19
4+1
€50
45
4
€20
799
3+1
€10
1122
3
€3
13868
2+1
€2
10892
Lotto Plus 2: Saturday, July 18, 2020
Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
2
4
19
26
27
39
22
Match
Prize
Winner(s)
6
€250,000
0
5+1
€2,500
2
5
€250
26
4+1
€25
72
4
€10
1158
3+1
€5
1548
3
€3
19085
2+1
€2
14159
